Four Lebo volleyball players received honors for their performances during the Wolves’ state runner-up campaign this season.
Senior setter/outside hitter Abby Peek, junior outside hitter Brooklyn Jones, sophomore middle blocker Audrey Peek and freshman outside hitter Saige Hadley were named to the Class 1A Division II All-State Tournament Team by the Kansas Volleyball Association Wednesday.
It was the second time that Jones, Abby Peek and Audrey Peek were selected for the award.
The announcement came after Lebo’s impressive 2021 run came to an end Saturday at White Auditorium when the Wolves lost to Hanover in the state championship match 25-18, 25-19 after winning four straight matches and eight consecutive games against state tournament opponents.
“I am really proud of the girls and all that they accomplished this season,” said Lebo head coach Gina Peek. “I was really pleased with our showing on Friday. We handled all but one of our matches in pool play decisively and efficiently.”
Despite falling short against the Wildcats in the title match, the Wolves accomplished most of their 2021 objectives.
“While we didn't win that final match, we did set a school record for wins going 40-5 this season,” she said. “We achieved many of our goals by winning most of our tournaments including league and league tournament.”
Yet, there was some redemption on Saturday. The Wolves lost to Central Plains in last year’s 1A Division II finals but changed the narrative this season.
“Our semifinal match against Central Plains on Saturday (25-23, 25-20) was one that we had been waiting a year to play, and to come away victorious was a great feeling,” Peek said.
She said this year’s team was comprised of exceptional young women and that she appreciated the opportunity to coach them. Peek is looking forward to 2022.
“Our seniors led us well, and I look forward to seeing how the underclassmen can build on this experience. I am also very thankful to families, our school and community for doing so many special things for us this season,” she said.
2021 Class 1A Division II State Volleyball Tournament
Pool Play
Lebo def. Bucklin 25-17, 25-10
Lebo def. Central Christian 25-11, 25-19
Lebo def. Grainfield-Whitfield/Grinnell 30-28, 25-12
Semifinals
Lebo def. Central Plains 25-23, 25-20
Finals
Hanover def. Lebo 25-18, 25-19
