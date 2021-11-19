The Kansas Volleyball Association announced its all-state teams Monday and five players representing area teams made the honorary rosters.
Local selections were Lebo’s Saige Hadley, Brooklyn Jones, Abby Peek, Audry Peek and Madison’s Yolaine Luthi.
Hadley, freshman outside hitter, Jones, a junior outside hitter, and Abby Peek, a senior setter, were chosen for the Class 1A Division II first team, and Audrey Peek the second team.
Luthi, a junior outside hitter/setter for the Bulldogs, was named honorable mention in Class 1A Division I.
