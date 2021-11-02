The city where Veterans Day began is preparing for 11 days of tributes. And for a high-ranking special guest.
“This year, the Lieutenant Governor will be joining,” Visit Emporia Director LeLan Dains revealed Friday.
David Toland will march in the Veterans Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 11. He’ll be joined by State Sen. Jeff Longbine and State Rep. Mark Schreiber.
Dains said the “All Veterans Tribute” typically occurs during the week prior to Veterans Day. But in one sense, the activities began two weeks ago.
That’s when the Emporia Public Library unveiled a “Quilts of Gratitude” display. It can be seen through Friday, Nov. 12.
A different sort of display opens Monday. The Emporia Arts Council will present “The Annual Veteran’s Exhibit” for two weeks, showcasing works by not only vets but current military personnel.
Visitors can vote for a “People’s Choice” best item of the show. The winner will be announced during a “Meet the Artists” reception Friday evening, Nov. 5.
The following day will be a day for action.
The “Freedom Fest Run/Walk/Cycle/Ruck/Murph or Spur Challenge” will take place at the All Veterans Memorial on South Commercial Street. A disc golf tournament is planned at Soden’s Grove Park. And vets will be recognized during Emporia State University’s football game against Lincoln.
“I think it was started all the way back when All Veterans Tribute week came about in 2003,” Dains said. “It brings about 300 people to those events.”
The ESU Memorial Union will host a “Veterans Roundtable” on Monday night, Nov. 8.
Veterans Day itself will begin with a “breakfast on the go” at Presbyterian Manor on Industrial Road. The traditional parade heads down Commercial Street at 9:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the All Veterans Memorial.
“It used to be a larger celebration,” Dains said. “I wouldn’t say that this is something that brings in a lot of out-of-towners.”
American Legion Post No. 5, 2912 W. 12th Ave., will serve a ham and bean lunch from noon - 2 p.m. The holiday will end with an evening concert by country singer Sara Evans at the Granada Theatre. Tickets still are available for that.
“They’re going really fast,” manager Rebeca Herrera said Friday. “We’re a bit less than half-full.”
Check more details about the All Veterans Tribute at the Visit Emporia website.
