We are inching closer to the start of the high school football season.
The Emporia High School football team was busy this weekend with a jamboree in Wichita Friday night and an intrasquad scrimmage at the high school on Saturday morning.
Head coach Kaden Glinsmann said it was good to face some other teams Friday night.
“It was big for us,” Glinsmann said. “Just being able to see that speed against some very good 5A teams like Wichita Heights and Garden City is something that we just can’t replicate. Being able to go and get that a week before our first game was huge for us.”
Saturday’s scrimmage was not just a big day for the high school teams, but for the entire Emporia football community. Fourth and fifth grade teams took the field early in the morning, followed by the rec and middle school teams before the high school teams took the field.
Glinsmann was glad to see how much community support football has in Emporia.
“Emporia is a very special place,” Glinsmann said. “We have one community pouring into one high school and I think that’s very unique. If you look around at 5 and 6A schools in Kansas, there are not a lot of communities that can say they have one high school. So, I think it’s really important to get these younger kids out and have them know that we want them here when they get into high school.”
Emporia begins the season at home Friday night against Pittsburg. Kickoff from Welch Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.
