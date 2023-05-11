111862-L.jpg

Rocky Ford Bridge — better known as Bird Bridge — crosses the Cottonwood River on Road P about six and half miles outside of Emporia.

 Courtesy photo

The Lyon County Commission approved an application for the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program to replace Rocky Ford Bridge over Cottonwood River at its meeting Thursday morning.

The county submitted the bridge, also known as Bird Bridge, for the program last year but was not selected. County Engineer Chip Woods said if the county is selected this year, the replacement likely wouldn’t start for at least a couple of years.

Tags

