The Lyon County Commission approved an application for the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program to replace Rocky Ford Bridge over Cottonwood River at its meeting Thursday morning.
The county submitted the bridge, also known as Bird Bridge, for the program last year but was not selected. County Engineer Chip Woods said if the county is selected this year, the replacement likely wouldn’t start for at least a couple of years.
The current Bird Bridge will remain, as it is protected by the Kansas Historical Society, though the road will be rerouted to the new bridge. The estimated total project cost is $3.4 million with the county’s share at approximately $750,000.
The commission also approved a resolution to post a weight limit on a bridge within the county, following instructions from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
“This bridge used to be posted, then one inspection by the consultant doing the state-wide inspection said it didn’t have to be posted, then KDOT reviewed the report and said it did have to be posted,” Woods explained.
In further business, the county approved the purchase of a 2023 Silverado Crew Cab for $50,500 from Traffic Control Services, Inc. for the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
The county also approved signing a Brown & Brown insurance broker agreement.
County Controller Dan Williams said the county would be getting “more for its money” with the new contract than the previous one, however, the new contract is $10,000 more per year.
“Better services, more attentive, Blue Cross Blue Shield works with these guys a lot better,” Williams said, adding that Brown & Brown also works with The City of Emporia and Emporia Public Schools. The agreement will start June 1 for $40,000 a year.
Human Resource Director Janice Huffman provided commissioners with information on a $1.60 per month price increase to the county’s drug testing and related services. Certain fees are also set to increase.
