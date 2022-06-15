Telo Trujillo tossed a complete game with 10 strikeouts to lead the Emporia Jr’s to a 7-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader against the Kansas Senators at Soden’s Grove on Tuesday night.
“He does a really good job of channeling himself when he’s out there,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “When he’s on the mound, he’s pretty locked in and his energy level is high even though he doesn’t show it. He has a lot of adrenaline going up there on the mound but he’s able to look pretty calm and relaxed. When he makes a bad pitch, he doesn’t let things snowball on him. He gets the ball back and comes back with a good pitch.”
Trujillo allowed just one run on four hits while walking one batter. He threw 64 of his 92 pitches for strikes.
“It felt great to be out there,” Trujillo said. “The crowd really helped out a lot tonight. We lost pretty badly to this team in the first game, so I really wanted to beat them. I like to get in the hitter’s head while I’m pitching and not give up, even if I’m behind in the count. Just keep my mind on the batter and try my hardest to get them out.”
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the third, when Emporia scored two runs. Luis Carlos singled to left to drive in Aiden Ewing and Luke Marshall drove in Andrew Ruxton with a bases-loaded single to center. They added another run in the third when Jackson Goodman scored on a wild pitch.
Emporia put the game away for good with a four-run bottom of the fifth. Owen Ruge led off the inning with a double to center then walks to Ruxton and Carlos loaded the bases. A walk to Marshall brought home the first run and Trujillo was hit by a pitch to bring in the second. Goodman grounded into a fielder’s choice but two more runs scored on the play after the ball got away from the Senators catcher.
“I think compared to last week, our guys got a lot better at the plate in terms of being aggressive and shortening up with two strikes,” Markowitz said. “For that to carry over from last week to this week, I think they showed they are coachable and was proud with the way they competed in the second game. Everybody overall was locked into the second game and I think that’s how as a program you get better.”
Emporia lost the first game, 15-4. They scored one in the first when Eli Hauff scored on a passed ball, two in the fourth on Chase Harrington and Madden Seidl had RBI singles, and one in the sixth when Ruge scored on a throwing error.
Emporia is now 3-1 on the summer and will compete at the ESU Tournament this weekend, with doubleheaders scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Trusler Sports Complex.
