Weather map - 12.2.22

An approaching dry cold front will mean dangerous wind gusts (speeds shown) across Kansas Friday. Emporia had gusts of 45 miles per hour before sunrise.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

If you're still wearing a mask to guard against winter illnesses, what's ahead Friday could blow it right off your face.

Emporia and the Flint Hills are under a Wind Advisory from 9 a.m. through the afternoon. Chase County will remain under one through midnight.

