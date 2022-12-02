If you're still wearing a mask to guard against winter illnesses, what's ahead Friday could blow it right off your face.
Emporia and the Flint Hills are under a Wind Advisory from 9 a.m. through the afternoon. Chase County will remain under one through midnight.
An approaching dry cold front is stirring up the trouble. Emporia Municipal Airport had a wind gust of 45 miles per hour before dawn Friday. Forecasters in Wichita say peak gusts could reach 49 mph during the afternoon.
It's potentially a repeat of Thursday afternoon, when the airport reported a gust of 45 miles per hour. Russell County hit 60 mph before dawn.
The humidity level should be relatively high in Emporia, at close to 40%. But the National Weather Service in Topeka still advised: “Do not burn outdoors.”
Drier conditions to the west prompted a Red Flag Warning from Abilene west.
The front will turn the wind from southwest to northwest. That will mean an afternoon high of 67 degrees, but a cold 22 Saturday morning.
The weekend will be sunny, but cold. Highs should be 38 Saturday and 49 Sunday. A chance of snow is in the extended outlook for next Wednesday.
