The North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Association held its third annual fish fry on Sunday to commemorate the local men and women who have served in the U.S. military over the decades at Bushong City Park.
However, the event was not without its drama.
According to NLCVM board president Dianne Bedner-Smith, the fish fry had been moved into the City Building due to the threat of rain. Once everything had been loaded inside Sunday morning, the problem was discovered.
“We had to cut trees down down there and they didn’t put the box back, so we had no electric, so we had to load everything and bring it back here,” Bedner-Smith said.
But even with the sudden change in location, she said the event received a positive response.
Veterans ate free while others were invited to give a free-will donation. There was also a bake sale and a 50-50 raffle to win blankets and hunting and fishing licenses.
Bedner-Smith also gave away three crocheted blankets with an American flag design to local veterans, two of whom were chosen at random and the other hand-selected.
The fish fry was held at an opportune time, Bedner-Smith said, because the memorial took another step forward on Friday.
“They put the last three box stones up, so everything over there is pretty well done,” she said. “I’ve got to put some more women’s names and I want to put an Agent Orange plaque, and then it’s done.”
After that, work will begin on the wall honoring the 10 people from Bushong who died during World War II.
“We’re putting their photos in, which I’ve already got done, and then we’ve got 10 stars that they used to put in the windows,” she said.
Also on the docket is work on the veterans museum.
“Local vet stuff is being distributed for the museum already,” she said.
Bedner-Smith — who is the daughter, granddaughter and friend of veterans — said that it’s nice to see the work progressing steadily, as she’s been at it on the memorial for quite a while now.
“Five and half years, long years,” she said. “There’s been a lot of highs and a lot of lows.”
She’s been doing research on local veterans since 2008 when she was a city clerk and happened upon the names of the local young men who had died in World War II and seemed to have been largely forgotten.
“They need to be remembered,” she said. “My research found 10 boys. If I hadn’t researched that, nobody would have known that.”
At the time, Bushong had a population of 134. With 10 deaths in World War II, Bedner-Smith said the small town had had the highest deaths per capita in the state and maybe even the country.
“Four of them — two of them were brothers — all died together on D-Day,” she said. “ … Their bodies were never recovered.”
According to the Salina Journal, Sgt. John Herrick, Pvt. Rex A. Gore, Sgt. Jay B. Moreland and Sgt. William W. Moreland died during the Allied forces’ invasion of Nazi-occupied France when their ship struck two German mines at Omaha Beach.
“So they need to be remembered,” Bedner-Smith reiterated.
For more information about the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial and upcoming events, visit https://www.facebook.com/nlcvm.
