Emporia Public Library board members met to discuss changes to current policies and adding new policies to the employee handbook, Thursday afternoon.
Early July, Executive Director Robin Newell and board member trustee Carol Lucy worked together to create a contagious disease policy for the handbook. Before, there was no such policy in the handbook.
“The policy, as you read, covers pretty much any type of pandemic and specifically deals with keeping employees at the library safe mainly during a time of a pandemic,” said Katie Bacon, board member trustee. “Making sure that if the employee feels sick at all, then they feel comfortable enough to report it and actually prevent others from getting sick.”
Newell and Lucy have met several times since July to edit the policy before presenting it to the board.
Board members motioned to accept contagious disease policy as present and the motion passed.
Newell also shared to the board that the EPL was approved by the City of Emporia to receive 50 mobile hotspots.
“Our policy right now says you have to have a library card for three months in good standing before you can check out a hotspot,” Newell said. “But that really defeats the whole purpose of getting these hotspots because right now is when people need them. They don’t need them in 90 days.”
With school back in session, many families have expressed a need for the internet. She expressed that the staff at the library receive phone calls weekly about a need for a hotspot. Currently, there are only 30 functional hotspots.
After receiving the grant to purchase the additional 50 hotspots, the library will be able to give out more hotspots to people and families in need.
However, they realized another issue. People cannot wait 90 days for internet access; it’s needed now. The board agreed to drop the policy from three months to one month.
“We intend to push this information out as soon as we have more confirmation in the city, so people can come and get their library cards now,” Newell said. “Then, by the time those hotspots are ready to go out now we will be ready to go.”
Now is the time to get a library card, so when the library receives more hotspots then more people with their cards can check out a hotspot to use.
During the waiting period, users will need to verify their addresses. The waiting period is preparation for the users to understand that the library will need the hotspot back when done using it so other families can utilize the hotspot.
The meeting concluded with board members expressing great appreciation for everyone’s hard work for the library and for the community during the ongoing novel coronavirus. Despite all the challenges the pandemic has presented, EPL has been able to adapt efficiently to help serve the community and their needs.
More information can be found on the EPL website at https://www.emporialibrary.org/index.php/services/get-a-library-card on how to obtain a library card. Stay up to date with EPL on Facebook @EmporiaPublicLibrary for more information about the library and their new policies.
