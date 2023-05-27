Emporia High School received two medals at the KSHSAA state track and field championships in Wichita over the weekend.
Kyle Obermeyer took third in the boys 110m hurdles in 15.06 to earn him a state medal.
Updated: May 28, 2023 @ 1:12 am
Also receiving state honors was the Spartan boys 4x400 relay team of Blake Spellman, Fred Jackson, Derrick Keys and Obermeyer, finishing fourth with a time of 3:25.88.
Jeremiah Huber came up just shy of a state medal in the pole vault, placing ninth with a jump of 12-0.
Parker Leeds finished 12th in the boys long jump (20-3) and 13th in the triple jump (42-0).
Mia Trujillo participated in both the girls shot put and discus. She placed 10th in the discus with a throw of 113-11 and 16th in the shot put with a throw of 30-11.50.
Emporia had a few athletes who only participated in preliminary rounds. Jackson had a sprint of 51.04 and Harley Smith ran 1:02.07 in the boys and girls preliminaries of the 400m. Jonaus Anderson’s time of 23.40 got him 13th in the boys 200m prelims and Marco Robinson’s 11.47 got him 13th in the boys 100m prelims.
The boys 4x100 relay team of Robinson, Brody Duncan, Rj Tabares and Anderson ran the prelims in 44.46, good for 15th place.
