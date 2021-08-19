Despite a sudden venue change, the Emporia State athletic department raised a record-setting $83,000 during its annual auction at Welch Stadium Thursday evening.
Originally planned to take place at White Auditorium as in previous years, athletic department staff decided to relocate the auction to an outdoor setting last week as a result of the recent surge in COVID-19 case rates in the area.
Nearly 200 Hornet fans, alums, student-athletes, staff and other supporters bid turned out for the event to bid on 14 live auction items. Another 75 silent auction items were available online. Five items went for more than $2,000 each during the live auction, highlighted by a trip to Nashville for four that went for $5,500. Other items passing the $2,000 mark were a tailgate package for 10 at an Emporia State home football game, two tickets to the 2022 PGA Championships in Tulsa, Okla., a "Barndiminium" weekend on a private lake outside Lyndon and a set of four all-session passes to the Big 12 basketball tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
“We had to make a decision and make a decision quickly, so we made the decision last Thursday,” said Emporia State assistant director for athletic development Jason Santangelo. “We had a couple different options: one to do it completely online or one to try and do this. We decided let’s try to do something in person. We kept an eye on the weather. Thank goodness the rain stayed away. For mid-August, 87 degrees isn’t bad.”
Indeed, in the shade and with a slight breeze, it was a pleasant evening.
Santangelo said that when the event was at White Auditorium, it was possible to set up several days in advance. However, this year, it was more of a scramble and Santangelo said he was still working to get everything in place until right before the auction started.
Even with all that, Santangelo thought it all turned out just fine.
“There’s a lot of people here,” he said. “They’re smiling. They’re having fun. They’re talking, eating good food, having some drinks, sharing some laughs. They’re getting to meet our student-athletes and our coaches.”
The event allowed Hornet student-athletes to interact face-to-face with community supporters for the first time in a while, as last year’s auction and fall sports were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and attendance at winter and spring sporting events were significantly curtailed.
“Some of these are fresh faces and new names that they don’t know, especially not being able to attend athletic competitions last year,” Santangelo said. “So this is very good for our student-athletes to realize there’s a big supporting cast that allows them to do what they do at the level that they get to do it. And it’s good for our community, fans, family, alumni to get to rub elbows and have a tangible experience with those student-athletes and coaches.”
Auction attendees were able to bid on a variety of items from an Austin XL Pit Boss smoker to a Big 12 basketball tournament experience to pies, which Santangelo said were fan favorites.
Each Emporia State team put together a package to auction off and the money raised from those items went back to the team that produced it.
The Hornet men’s basketball team auctioned off a package that included two tickets behind the bench to its Nov. 3 game at Kansas in historic Allen Fieldhouse and the opportunity to ride the team bus to Lawrence.
“It’s going to be a really great time for whoever ends up getting that,” said head coach Craig Doty. “It was Tom and Lisa Roepke who got it back in 2018 in our first year and it was awesome to have them be a part of our program for that day and at KU, the mecca of college basketball.”
Doty said that scholarships would be the initial consideration for how to use the funds raised by his program, as any recruiting advantage against MIAA competition is crucial to picking up the players Emporia State needs to be successful.
“Not only do we have to show them that we’re going to build a relationship with them, that Emporia State’s the best fit for them, but we have to come forward with a scholarship offer that is competitive with the other offers that they’re getting,” he said. “So first and foremost, fundraising goes to that, but additionally new jerseys. We just got a new floor in gym C, a new practice court. Long overdue. The old one was 40 years old. It’s absolutely amazing.”
Doty said he was impressed by the athletic department’s flexibility in pulling off a sudden venue change so successfully and the community’s flexibility in showing up to an event like this in the middle of a pandemic.
“Boy, we really missed time together over the past 18 months where it’s been very limited, so this is great for all parties,” he said. “This is what Emporia’s about. This isn’t a big city. Our university’s not in Kansas City. It’s not in Wichita. It’s in Emporia, Kan., and what makes it special is the people and the interaction between the university and the community and we’re seeing that tonight in a great way.”
