Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.