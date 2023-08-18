Courtesy ESU Athletics
Emporia State head men’s basketball coach Craig Doty has announced the addition of nine players that will be attending Emporia State and playing basketball for the Hornets. They join four returning starters and seven total returners from last season’s squad that went 23-9 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“Our staff really enjoys recruiting and roster management,” said Doty. “I think this recruiting class shows how much we value balance and appreciate four-year college transfers, junior college transfers, and high school recruits alike.”
Four-year college transfers
Solomon Oraegbu 6’3” G Chicago, Ill. Fenwick HS/Wis.-Parkside/Ferris State
Oraegbu was the leading scorer for a Ferris State team that went 24-9 last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament. He averaged 18.2 points per game for the Bulldogs. He had a season-high 38 points against Lake Superior State in GLIAC play and scored 30 points in FSU’s first-round NCAA Tournament game against Ashland. He played two years at Wis.-Parkside and averaged 13.2 points per game as a sophomore. He averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game as a senior at Fenwick HS in Chicago, Ill.
Coach Doty on Oraegbu
“Solo played for a great coach and program at Ferris State having led them to the Division II NCAA tournament round of 32 last season. Having already averaged north of 18 points per game, we feel Solo will be an incredible 1-2 backcourt scoring punch with Owen.”
Drew Tennial 6’5” G/F Edmond, Okla. Edmond Memorial HS/Oklahoma Christian
Tennieal averaged 14.0 points in two years at Oklahoma Christian with a career-high 28 points against West Texas A&M last season. He played his first year at Division I Texas State. He was a First-Team Big All-City performer for Edmond Memorial HS.
Coach Doty on Tennieal
“Drew is a perfect fit for our system and program. He does it all. He scores it, rebounds it, and he is very dynamic on defense fitting in perfect with Peyton, Alijah, and Kaden so we can switch screens at a high level.”
Darius Yohe 6’11” F Ishpeming, Mich. Ishpeming HS/William Woods
Yohe was the four-time American Midwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year at William Woods University. He averaged 9.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.9 blocked shots per game last year. His 106 blocked shots were second in the nation in the NAIA. He had 292 career blocks for the Owls. He is a graduate of Ishpeming HS in Ishpeming, Mich. He is a graduate transfer using his COVID year of eligibility.
Coach Doty on Yohe
“We are very impressed with Darius’ athleticism and timing when blocking and altering shots. Having been a four-time conference defensive player of the year due to his ability to change the game at the rim, we feel he will be a great addition to our program. We think Darius’ strengths will transfer to this level and beyond.”
Junior college transfers
David Duncan 6’2” G Wichita, Kan. Wichita Northwest HS/Hesston CC
Duncan averaged 18.1 points per game for Hesston College last year with a season-high 27 points against Neosho County CC. He is a graduate of Wichita Northwest HS.
Coach Doty on Duncan
“David is a preferred walk-on who is athletic, a good student, and a great person. We are happy to add David to the program as we think he will be able to make a positive impact both on and off the court.”
Cael McGee 6’3” G Stoughton, Wis. Stoughton HS/Northern State/Des Moines Area CC
McGee averaged 14.0 points per game last season at Des Moines Area CC. He spent his first year at Northern State after averaging 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game as a senior at Stoughton HS in Stoughton, Wis.
Coach Doty on McGee
“Cael is a bulldog guard who is strong and explosive. He plays off two feet, he finishes above the rim, and he showed the ability to shoot from three last season at a clip of 37.3%. We are excited about his arrival in Emporia.”
Mo Niang 6’4” G Milwaukee, Wis. King HS/Eastern Arizona CC/Three Rivers CC
Niang averaged 14.7 points in 31 games for Three Rivers CC with a career-high 38 points against State Fair CC. He averaged 15.7 points per game as a freshman at Eastern Arizona CC. He averaged 23.0 points per game as a senior at King HS in Milwaukee, Wis.
Coach Doty on Niang
“We added another proven shooter and playmaker to our roster in Mo Niang. He is also a great human, a quality student, and an awesome fit. His length in the backcourt will allow him to be a well-rounded defender who can guard multiple positions.”
Incoming freshmen
Brady Larson 6’2” G Fennimore, Wis. Fennimore HS
Larson averaged 21.5 points per game as a senior for Fennimore HS last season.
Coach Doty on Larson
“Brady is a preferred walk-on who comes from a basketball family. His dad was his high school coach and he is the third boy in the family to play college basketball. Brady is a great student and person and he can really shoot the basketball. We look forward to Brady growing with us and making a positive impact on our program.”
Early Signees
Devin Conley 6’2” G Kansas City, Mo. Pembroke Hill HS)
Conley was a Class 5 All-State selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association after averaging scoring over 1,000 points in his Pembroke Hill School career.
Coach Doty on Conley
“Devin impressed us in the summer of 2022 when playing with his high school squad in June and again in July playing for Team YOBO out of Kansas City. Devin has a lot of fast twitch and plays downhill, he has never seen a shot he doesn’t like, and he should develop into an elite defender. We are impressed with him and his family.”
Chris Harris 6’8” F Andover, Kan. Andover HS
Harris was an All-Class 5A honorable mention selection for Andover HS. He scored all 14 of his points in the second half of the state championship game against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in White Auditorium.
Coach Doty on Harris
“Chris is a great fit for Emporia State. We are just up the road on I-35 from his home in Andover, he is a dynamic forward who can play outside and inside on both offense and defense, and he is very intelligent. Chris comes from a great family. The sky is the limit for Chris and we look forward to seeing him take off in the years to come.”
The Hornets have produced back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time as members of the MIAA. Three different Hornets have earned at least second-team All-MIAA honors over the last three seasons, including back-to-back First-Team honors for Tray Buchanan in 2022 and Owen Long last year.
Emporia State will open the season on November 4-5 at the Small College Basketball National Hall of Fame Classic in Lakeland, Fla. The full schedule will be released in the coming weeks.
