‘Tis the season in Chase County. Locals and visitors alike had their choice of Christmas activities this weekend, from stepping back in time to meeting a real live reindeer.
The Tallgrass Prairie Preserve hosted an Old Fashioned Christmas in the historic stone house on Saturday afternoon.
In the south parlor, musicians Shirley Star, Ottawa, and Michelle Rundell, Cottonwood Falls, entertained guests with Christmas music.
In the north parlor, a volunteer dressed in period clothing read the classic “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
A large Christmas tree presided over the second floor, decorated with paper chains, homemade saltdough ornaments and finer, store-bought ornaments befitting a wealthy ranching family. Children were invited to paint their own saltdough ornament so take home.
Heather Brown, Chief Ranger, said the annual event draws people back to the preserve year ‘round.
“It’s a fun activity for families to come make memories and learn history,” she said. “Once people come out, they’ll get interested in the house and the land and come back to hike or participate in other events.”
Embry Nelson of Cedar Point organized a field trip to the Preserve for her homeschool group. Parents and children toured the house and the property while learning local history.
“We do a field trip every month, so this is our November trip. We’ve been enjoying the sights and sounds of a pioneer Christmas,” Nelson said.
Layton Albrecht, 11, said his favorite part of the trip was getting creative with an old fashioned Christmas craft.
“I liked making the salt dough ornament,” he said. “We got to choose which shape we wanted and the colors we wanted to paint with.”
The festivities continued in Cottonwood Falls. The Chase County Old School hosted a luncheon and silent auction to raise funds for development of the former elementary school. Guests could also tour the Christmas decorations throughout the school, created by different groups and individuals.
“This is the first year we’ve done a silent auction,” board member Lee Anne Coester said. “We’re very pleased with how it turned out. We had 82 items donated by folks here in the community. Their generosity is so appreciated.”
One of the most talked about items was a fiberglass canoe filled with decorative packages and “pulled” by eight goose decoys. The yard decoration was donated by Sharon Clute and her husband, Richard.
“We’ve had this in our yard for years and folks always got a kick out of it,” she said. “It’s getting harder for us to set it up, so we thought we’d let someone else enjoy it and raise some money for the Old School.”
Downtown, Sparkle the reindeer grazed on the courthouse lawn as adults and children alike gleefully took pictures. David Corbin of Dash Away Reindeer brought Sparkle to town for the afternoon before her evening appearance at the Fulton Valley Farms Christmas experience in Towanda.
The four-year-old reindeer is one of three in the Fulton Valley herd. Corbin said she enjoys meeting people and is especially popular with children.
“They ask if she knows how to fly and I tell them, all the reindeer are at the farm on Christmas morning, but I have no idea what they do on Christmas Eve,” he said.
After visiting with Sparkle, children crowded into the courthouse to see Cowboy Santa who listened to Christmas wishes and posed for pictures. Decked out in jeans and a cowboy hat, Santa said he prefers alternative transportation when he’s not delivering presents on Christmas Eve.
“I rode in on my big bay horse today,” Cowboy Santa said.
To learn more about Chase County events, visit heartoftheflinthills.com.
To learn more about the Fulton Valley Farms Christmas experience, visit fultonvalleyfarms.com.
