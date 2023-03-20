Owen Long All-District
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State's Owen Long has been named National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Second-Team NCAA Division II Men's Basketball All-Central District as voted upon by coaches from the region.

Long led the MIAA with 549 total points, 90 made three-pointers and 2.81 three-pointers made per game. He was third in the league in points per game at 17.2 while leading the MIAA in scoring during conference games only. His 90 three-pointers rank fifth on the Emporia State single-season list.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.