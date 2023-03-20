Emporia State's Owen Long has been named National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Second-Team NCAA Division II Men's Basketball All-Central District as voted upon by coaches from the region.
Long led the MIAA with 549 total points, 90 made three-pointers and 2.81 three-pointers made per game. He was third in the league in points per game at 17.2 while leading the MIAA in scoring during conference games only. His 90 three-pointers rank fifth on the Emporia State single-season list.
This is the second year in a row that a Hornet has been named to the NABC All-District team after Tray Buchanan earned the honor last season.
Emporia State finished the season 23-9 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. The 23 wins are the most by the Hornets since winning 25 games in the 1989-90 season and it is the first time they have won at least 20 games in back-to-back seasons since a three-year stretch from 1987-90.
Diego Bernard - Northwest Missouri St.
Jordan Janssen - Wayne St.
Sam Masten - Northern St.
Jaden Wells - Central Oklahoma
Matt Cartwright - Sioux Falls
Kaleb Hammeke - Fort Hays St.
Tyler McGhie - Southern Nazarene
John Sutherland - Bemidji St.
Coach of the Year: Ben McCollum, Northwest Missouri St.
(0) comments
