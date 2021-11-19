The Emporia State women’s soccer team will host Northwest Missouri State at 1 p.m. Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship.
It is the first time in school history that the Hornets have hosted the first and second rounds of the tournament and their second appearance all-time.
LAST TIME OUT
In a top 25 MIAA title game, Emporia State got a goal from Aislinn Hughes in the 57th minute and held on to defeat Central Missouri 1-0 to win the Hornet's first league championship.
THE COACHES
Bryan Sailer is 93-74-25 in his 10th year at Emporia State. He is the winningest coach in program history and the seventh-winningest coach in MIAA history. He has a career record of 152-97-27, which includes coaching four years at the community college level. He has led the Hornets to eight straight .500 or better regular seasons, four straight MIAA Tournaments and now their second NCAA tournament appearance and their first league title.
He is 8-5-0 against Northwest Missouri, including a 1-1 mark in the postseason.
Marc Gordon is 21-31-4 in his fourth season at Northwest Missouri. He is 0-5-0 against Emporia State, including 0-1 in the postseason.
SCOUTING THE HORNETS
MIAA Tournament Champion Emporia State is 18-2-1, 9-2-0 in the MIAA, ranked No. 17 in the nation and is the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Central Region. The Hornets lead the MIAA and are ranked in the top 16 in the nation scoring offense, shots and shots on goal per game, and total goals while ranking third in the MIAA in goals against.
Mackenzie Dimarco is third in the nation in total goals, fourth in game-winning goals and shots on goal per game, fifth in goals per game, sixth in shots per game and seventh in total points
ABOUT NORTHWEST MISSOURI
The Bearcats are 13-6-1 overall, 8-2-1 in the MIAA and are the No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament. They had won five straight matches before falling to Emporia State in the MIAA semifinals. Northwest Missouri State is third in the MIAA in scoring while ranking sixth in defense.
SERIES HISTORY
Emporia State leads the all-time series 12-9-3 and has won eight of the last nine meetings.
LAST TIME VS. BEARCATS
Emporia State advanced to the MIAA Championship match with a 2-0 victory over Northwest Missouri on Nov. 12.
With time winding down in the first half, Dimarco got the ball just past midfield, split two defenders and put a shot past the challenging Bearcat keeper with just 3:03 left in the half.
With just over ten minutes left in the match Hannah Woolery got a shot off from in front of the goal that was deflected and Gabby Crowell was able to put the rebound in the net for a 2-0 lead with 10:10 left. For the match, Emporia State outshot Northwest Missouri 14-9 with a 9-1 advantage in shots on goal.
UP NEXT
The winner will advance to the second round against either Bemidji State or Central Oklahoma. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday on the ESU Pitch.
