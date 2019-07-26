Some people feel the world has become a less civil place, with social media tantrums a part of everyday life.
It’s as important as ever to learn to communicate with compassion — to speak to one another nonviolently.
DA Graham visited Flint Hills Technical College from the University of Kansas, where he is a professor, to speak about compassionate communication, a form of communication that can minimize conflict and help people forge connections with others.
Graham grew up in a household with an abusive father, who physically and verbally attacked him, his mother and his siblings. He believes his mother’s encouragement and kindness helped him overcome the damage his father tried to do.
Graham hopes people came away from his talk able to better communicate and avoid passing judgement on others.
“The biggest thing for me is that folks are able to understand what it means to connect and understand, rather than creating disconnection and alienation,” he said. “To be able to hold space and not try to fix or judge other people for things that don’t work for them.”
“Things that don’t work for them” could indicate a variety of problems, including workplace ones. As an example during his talk, Graham used a messy desk. He asked participants to look at a photo of a messy desk and find a way to describe it without passing judgement in any way. It was difficult for attendees to manage.
“In most instances,” they’re annoyances that, as he said, don’t work for certain individuals. At the same time, they’re not really hurting anyone.
“I think it’s important, because we need more people who are using less judgment and creating more — helping folks understand what it means to be life-affirming and life-giving, rather than creating disconnection and alienation,” Graham said. “Because we’re already disconnected enough by social identities and things like that, that have been created. Politics, religion all these other things.”
The idea is to find a way to connect with people on some level, even when they differ on many others — seeking common ground from which to grow a form of mutual understanding.
“We can start from there,” Graham said. “I don’t have to agree with you, but I respect your opinion.”
He gave examples of words he considers violent. The word “no” was one of them.
“Well, it’s how it’s used, right?” Graham said. “‘No’ creates a hard boundary, right? And so this work isn’t about — again, like I said — good or bad, right or wrong, or judging folks. This is about setting up boundaries.”
Instead of saying “no,” Graham prefers to use the turn of phrase, “that doesn’t work for me.”
“Right? Because that’s more connecting than a blatant, dropping a wall, saying ‘no,’” Graham said.
And he practices what he preaches.
Graham told a story about a friend who was behaving violently in Graham’s house. The friend, who was filling the dishwasher at the time, received a call from his ex-wife which angered him. He began throwing dishes — Graham’s dishes — on the ground, deliberately breaking them.
“I came downstairs and I said, ‘Hey, it seems to me you’re in a lot of pain and you’re frustrated and angry. And so, I want to thank you for breaking my dishes and letting me know what I don’t want in my life. I’m going to ask you to leave,” he said. “I set a hard boundary, but I didn’t judge him, I didn’t diagnose him, blame him, I didn’t label him, right? I didn’t evaluate him. I said what didn’t work for me, I talked about my needs, my feelings. I also acknowledged his feelings and needs as well before I made a request.”
Graham goes all over the country speaking about these forms of communication.
“It’s my passion; it’s my life’s work,” he said.
Graham wishes it was something he could teach at the elementary school level and through high school, because he feels it would help produce workers that engaged with one another differently.
“And this is about engagement,” he said. “It’s about my intent. When I approach you, my intent is to connect and understand you, rather than punish or hurt you in some sort of way with my words.”
Candice Price, an employee with FHTC, said she enjoyed “learning more about communication, just in general, and how to apply it to my workplace.”
She said she planned to apply what she learned from Graham in her interactions with everyone from co-workers to students to friends.
“I’m already an open person, but (I’ll) just be moreso and more understanding and not so judgmental,” Price said.
Kayla Luder, also an FHTC employee, also attended. She was hopeful attendees would learn a new way to communicate.
“I think it would be a great opportunity for everybody to hear him speak,” Luder said.
