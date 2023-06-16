The National Teachers Hall of Fame unveiled a statue in memory of former Kansas educator Gertrude Edens Friday morning.

The statue, which stands at the One Room Schoolhouse, located on the northwest corner of the ESU campus, represents Edens’ 45-year-dedication as a one-room schoolhouse teacher in Sedgwick County.

