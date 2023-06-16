The National Teachers Hall of Fame unveiled a statue in memory of former Kansas educator Gertrude Edens Friday morning.
The statue, which stands at the One Room Schoolhouse, located on the northwest corner of the ESU campus, represents Edens’ 45-year-dedication as a one-room schoolhouse teacher in Sedgwick County.
Former NTHF director Carol Strickland said Edens had an impact on students as young as six to as old as 20 years old.
“She went to Kansas State Teachers College to get her life-time teaching certificate, finishing in 1938,” Strickland said. “... We are very excited to have this on the campus. We have talked a lot about the one-room schoolhouse preservation that professor Bill Samuelson did years ago when he moved this year, stone by stone, from the Hillsboro area, and to preserve that history of American education.”
Strickland said Edens’ statue stands as a symbol of that education, books in hand, ringing a bell to bring the children into the classroom.
“She started in Lyon County, got her degree at the Kansas State Teachers College, so this is the appropriate place for this,” she said.
Edens passed away in January 2021, however her children, Jay and the late Anita Edens, and Jay’s wife, Rhonda, felt that she should be remembered in an educational setting. Jay and Rhonda were able to attend the unveiling ceremony Friday, pulling off the sheet to officially unveil the statue.
The statue was designed and created by John Forsythe of Veritas Bronze, Reading.
