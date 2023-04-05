Charges have been filed against an Emporia juvenile following an incident last Wednesday that led to multiple lockdowns at USD 253, Flint Hills Technical College and local businesses.
According to the complaint, Arlo Gunnar Fueillerat, born 2008, is charged with one count of aggravated assault after an incident that placed another individual, also born in 2008, “in reasonable apprehension of immediate bodily harm with a deadly weapon.”
Following the incident at Emporia High School on March 29, Police Captain Scott Stormont said a BB gun was recovered during investigation.
USD 253 placed EHS, Emporia Middle School, Transitions and Village Elementary in lockdowns around 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 29 in response to a “potential safety situation at Emporia High School.” A suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Intake Center. A victim of aggravated assault was also located nearby.
The incident is classified as a level seven person felony. Fueillerat is currently detained and will appear in court April 11 at 2 p.m.
