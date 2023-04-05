Lyon County Courthouse

Charges have been filed against an Emporia juvenile following an incident last Wednesday that led to multiple lockdowns at USD 253, Flint Hills Technical College and local businesses.

According to the complaint, Arlo Gunnar Fueillerat, born 2008, is charged with one count of aggravated assault after an incident that placed another individual, also born in 2008, “in reasonable apprehension of immediate bodily harm with a deadly weapon.”

