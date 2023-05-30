Emporia State head volleyball coach Ken Murzcek has announced the addition of ten players that will attend Emporia State and play for the Hornets. The incoming group is made up of six transfers and four freshmen.
"I am thrilled to welcome the ten new players to our team this fall. They will add depth to our roster and help our gym get more competitive in every position," said Murczek. "They are all committed to helping ESU Volleyball compete at a higher level in the MIAA."
McKenzie Damon • 5-9 • Grad Student • OH/DS • Durand, Ill. • Durand HS/North Dakota/Charleston
McKenzie Damon is a 5-9 grad transfer from the University of Charleston. An outside hitter/defensive specialist, she started 37 of 38 matches for the Golden Eagles as they went 33-5 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional. She averaged 2.88 kills and 3.25 digs per set last season for Charleston. She began her career at the University of North Dakota and averaged 2.47 digs per set in two years for the Fighting Hawks. She was a two-time all-state honoree for Durand (Ill.) HS and a three-time Upstate Illini East All-Conference selection. She was the Rock River Valley Player of the Year as a senior.
Anakaren Chavez • 5-4 • Junior • DS/L • Laredo, Texas • United HS/Western Nebraska CC
Anakaren Chavez is a 5-4 junior transfer from Western Nebraska Community College. The defensive specialist/libero played in 37 matches as a freshman and 36 matches as a sophomore at Western Nebraska CC. Chavez saw meaningful improvement during her sophomore campaign by recording 95 assists and 406 digs. Chavez led her team in digs nine times during the course of the 2022-23 season as she propelled her team to a 35-4 record, including a 10-0 record against conference foes. Chavez was a key contributor on a team that won the Region IX South as well as finished the season ranked sixth nationally.
Maureen Mathews • 6-0 • Junior • OH • High Ridge, Mo. • Northwest HS/Jefferson College
Maureen Mathews is a 6-0 junior transfer hailing from Jefferson College. Mathews played in 28 matches, starting in five, for Jefferson College and recorded 267 kills during her sole season at Jefferson College. Mathews held a .234 hitting percentage and contributed defensively with 88 digs and 21 solo blocks.
Sandora Sasaki • 5-8 • Junior • OH • Kawasaki, Japan • Tachibana HS/Salt Lake City CC
Sandora Sasaki is a 5-8 junior transfer from Salt Lake City Community College where she played two seasons for the Bruins. Sasaki joins Emporia State as an outside hitter. Sasaki ended her two-year tenure with Salt Lake City CC with a total of 530 kills. Sasaki reached her career high in kills in a game twice with 20 occurring in both in freshman and sophomore seasons. Salt Lake City CC finished their season with an impressive 30-4 record and finished the season ranked fifth nationally.
Emily Hardee • 5-5 • Sophomore • DS/L • Dickinson, Texas • Santa Fe HS/Blinn College
Emily Hardee is a 5-5 sophomore transfer from Blinn College where she was a defensive specialist/libero. Hardee started 40 of her 44 matches at Blinn. Hardee recorded 425 digs on the season and helped lead her team to a 34-11 record and advanced to the first round of the NJCAA national tournament.
Camilla Ossola • 6-0 • Sophomore • OH • Gavirate, Italy • Silver Lake HS/Johnson County CC
Camilla Ossola is a 6-0 sophomore transfer from Johnson County Community College. Ossola racked up 106 kills at JCCC as a freshman as the Cavaliers placed fourth at the 2022 NJCAA DII Volleyball National Championship.
Kaitlyn Stout • 5-11 • Freshman • OH • Overland Park, Kan. • Blue Valley HS
Kaitlyn Stout is a 5-11 freshman from Blue Valley HS and joins Emporia State as an outside hitter. Stout helped lead BVHS to a 31-11 record and 6A Kansas State Runner Up finish.
Emma Clements • 5-8 • Freshman • OH • Stillwater, Okla. • Stillwater HS
Emma Clements is a 5-8 freshman from Stillwater HS and joins Emporia State as an outside hitter. She is the sister of current Hornet Orianna Clements.
Brailee Bogle • 6-0 • Freshman • S • Wichita, Kan. • Wichita Northwest HS
Brailee Bogle is a 6-0 freshman from Wichita North HS and joins Emporia State as a setter. Bogle was selected as an Honorable Mention Class 6A All-State by the Kansas Volleyball Association.
Lillian Zeigler • 6-2 • Freshman • MB • Council Grove, Kan. • Council Grove HS
Lillian Zeigler is a 6-2 freshman from Council Grove HS and joins Emporia State as a middle blocker. Zeigler was a unanimous All Flint Hills League selection. She was also named to the 25 North Central Volleyball Players to Watch list in 2022 by kshsaa.com.
This is the first recruiting class for Murczek who will be in his first year with the Hornets. Emporia State is scheduled to start the season Sept. 1-2 at the Kansas City Classic.
