ESU Volleyball
Courtesy ESU Photography

Emporia State head volleyball coach Ken Murzcek has announced the addition of ten players that will attend Emporia State and play for the Hornets. The incoming group is made up of six transfers and four freshmen.

"I am thrilled to welcome the ten new players to our team this fall. They will add depth to our roster and help our gym get more competitive in every position," said Murczek. "They are all committed to helping ESU Volleyball compete at a higher level in the MIAA."

