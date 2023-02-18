LYNDON — Madison High School lost to a solid Lyndon High School squad (18-1) Friday evening 66-43, moving the Bulldogs closer to .500. Their record is now 10-9.
It was a rough night for Madison as nothing dropped for them through the first three quarters except a barrage of 3-point shots executed by Colton Isch. Had it not been for those 3-point baskets, this could have turned into a super-blowout. Isch had 22 points on the evening.
Lyndon had trees in the post and consequently dominated that portion of the court. Madison couldn’t quite match up with 6-foot-5 Jackson Biggs, 6-foot-8 Kaedin Massey and 6-foot-3 Casten Wirth. It didn’t help that the Bulldogs suffered from poor shooting during the first half.
When the Tigers nailed a 3-point shot at the very end of the second quarter, commanding a 14-point lead at 28-14, this contest was already in the scorebook. Madison’s offensive threat Bryson Turner continuously came up short on his shot opportunities for most of the game but began to heat up in the fourth quarter — he finished with 13 points. However, it was too little too late.
Madison couldn’t gain traction in the third quarter and found themselves down 43-24 at the beginning of the final period. It then became a formality.
The Bulldogs close out the regular season at home on Monday against Crest High School.
