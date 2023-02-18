image2 (1).jpg

Colton Isch puts up a 3-point shot.

 Courtesy Annabelle Payton

LYNDON — Madison High School lost to a solid Lyndon High School squad (18-1) Friday evening 66-43, moving the Bulldogs closer to .500. Their record is now 10-9.

It was a rough night for Madison as nothing dropped for them through the first three quarters except a barrage of 3-point shots executed by Colton Isch. Had it not been for those 3-point baskets, this could have turned into a super-blowout. Isch had 22 points on the evening.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.