A little more than a year after adopting changes to housing and intake procedures at the Emporia Animal Shelter, Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille is celebrating a renewed partnership with the Kansas State University Shelter Medicine Program.
And she’s pushing back against claims that the shelter isn’t doing enough to help animals in the community.
“Our staff is very passionate about this but we are growing tired fighting with the naysayers in the community that don’t want to get it or help,” Achille told The Gazette. “I once heard a quote that was something like, ‘when your most passionate members [and] employees become quiet, that’s when worry should really ensue.’ We try to stay ahead of the ball and positive. We care for these animals as if they’re our own.”
Achille, who was hired in 2020, has overseen a massive rehaul when it comes shelter care and housing tactics, working closely with the Shelter Medicine Program. The Shelter Medicine Program, which operates as part of the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine, is a service-learning course that brings preventative medicine and spay/neuter services to communities throughout the state. The mobile surgery unit launched in 2015, with Emporia being one of the first eight partner locations.
“It was right about the same time that Humane Society of the Flint Hills was taking over the contract from the city,” said Dr. Brad Crauer, director of the Shelter Medicine Program.
HSFH has overseen operations at shelter since 2014, when the city of Emporia offered an operations contract to the organization. Previously, the shelter had been run as a division of the Emporia Police Department.
Crauer said three years into the partnership, he and his staff identified concerns at the Emporia shelter. While that isn’t unusual — Crauer said strengths and weaknesses are identified at all of K-State’s partners — the unwillingness to make changes was.
“There was a reluctance to change,” he said. “The shelter itself was acting as more of a sanctuary than a through-shelter, so what was happening was their animals were just languishing there, being warehoused in suboptimal living conditions. It got to the point where, right around the onset of COVID, that we stopped coming down.”
Crauer said he spoke to leadership at the time and expressed an emphasis on making improvements. At that point, he said, he was no longer comfortable bringing K-State into the shelter.
Then Achille was hired. In Oct. 2021, K-State agreed to return to Emporia.
“We even went through a full week consultation with them in the end of January or early February this year,” she said. “They’ve been huge supporters and resources for us through everything and can’t say more about the improvements and progress at our shelter.”
Those improvements include the “humane housing” of animals at the shelter. Crauer said those recommendations are made according to the Association of Shelter Veterinarians, using best practices in animal shelters.
“It’s got specific outlines for, say, appropriate cat housing — how much space you need per cat,” he explained. “Certainly dogs are a little different, but it talks about how many animals should be in your shelter and it makes estimates on how much time you should be spending on animals in a given day to provide basic care.”
That includes providing clean water and food each day, cleaning the kennel and providing the bare mininum of enrichment.
“I think the default with a lot of animal shelters nationwide, and the public’s perception is, if you have a kennel you need to fill it up,” Crauer said. “I would say that is absolutely false. It really does not come down to that. The way we save lives in the way we help communities is moving animals through the shelter.”
That means getting them adopted as quickly as possible. Crauer stressed that filling up the shelter without limits undermines the purpose of a shelter in the first place.
And that’s something that Achille has taken to heart. All dogs and cats at the shelter have been “humanely house in full kennels” since Jan. 2022, meaning a side to eat and sleep and a side for animal waste. Prior to this year, dogs and cats were co-housed in half kennels or in any space permitting, in order to increase the number of animals that could be held at the shelter. According to the shelter’s records, there has been a noticeable drop in intakes between 2007 and 2022, as well as a larger percentage of adoptions and owner returns.
When the Kansas Department of Agriculture paid a surprise visit to the shelter on Nov. 8, following a complaint about conditions at the shelter, no violations were found.
“This is in accordance with space laws and requirements, as well as encouraged by our inspections with the state and our K-State Vet Program Friends — including our capacity for care, ASV Guidelines, and the 5 Freedoms,” Achille said.
The shelter currently operates as a “no-surrender” shelter, meaning animals cannot just be dropped off unless they have been brought in by law enforcement or animal control. There is a surrender waitlist that shelter staff works off of, Achille said.
“Seniors, medical, and declawed are something we try to help as often as possible,” she said. “Sadly, this list is over three pages long though, with many animals that need a very specific home, have medical conditions, or need to to be the only fur-child.”
Achille said for every one animal that goes out, as many as four requests for intakes can come in. That doesn’t count large hoarding situations, such as the 80-plus cats that were recently brought in and distributed among local rescue groups.
“We are constantly full with community intakes,” Achille said. “It is a direct reflection of our community. It’s not a joke when we say we are full. It’s actually very sad and frustrating all around for the animals. It’s incredibly disheartening, but that’s why we celebrate adoption days big. ... The progress at our shelter is undeniable but it is a big change from the past,” she said. “It has been long overdue to update. Our community does need to realize that staying ‘no-kill’ is something that we plan to do although we are flooded with requests for surrenders and more animals.”
Crauer said all of this is in accordance with his program’s recommendations.
“We’re dedicated to raising the bar of care, whether that is staff training or whether that’s someone updating or changing the level of care for the animals,” he said. “That’s really the goal of our program.”
