Emporia State's Alyssa Conway earned her first All-American honor with an eighth-place performance in the women's hammer throw at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Pueblo, Colo. on Thursday.
After fouling on her first attempt she came back with a throw of 56.78m (186-3) to move into ninth place. Her final throw of the prelims went 57.39m (188-3) to vault her into seventh place.
Conway had her best throw of the day, 57.94m (190-1), on the first throw of finals. After a foul on the fifth throw, she finished the competition with a toss of 57.71m (189-4). She finished in eighth place as Kelsey Kinsley of Ashland threw 58.70 (192-7) on her final throw.
The All-American finish puts the finishing touches on Conway's career. She is the Emporia State school record holder in the hammer and a three-time NCAA Championships participant.
With Conway's eighth-place finish, the Emporia State women have scored for the third straight year and the 22nd time since joining the NCAA in 1992. Emporia State has had either the men or women score in every NCAA Outdoor Championship meet since 1994, a span of 28 straight meets.
The Hornets will have three people competing on Saturday at the NCAA Championships. Megan McManis will start things off at noon in the women's pole vault. Brooks Lowe will compete in the men's javelin at 3:45 p.m. and Travis Morrison will wrap things up with the men's shot put at 6:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.