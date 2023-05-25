Alyssa Conway

Emporia State's Alyssa Conway earned All-American honors in the women's hammer at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Pueblo, Colorado on Thursday.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State's Alyssa Conway earned her first All-American honor with an eighth-place performance in the women's hammer throw at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Pueblo, Colo. on Thursday.

After fouling on her first attempt she came back with a throw of 56.78m (186-3) to move into ninth place. Her final throw of the prelims went 57.39m (188-3) to vault her into seventh place.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.