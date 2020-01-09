Three vials of goodness, 2 ounces each, this all natural, locally produced, vegan and gluten-free miniature set of sauces produced by Humble House is fantastic.
According to the manufacturer, “this awesome sauce has been aged in small batches to ensure an honest and delicious experience. This process allows the flavor to take the wheel and kicks the heat to the back seat.”
These three sauces were a gift from my friends Amy Nulik and Brad Harzman, collected on their grand tour of the southwest aboard the Superchief, now called the “Southwest Chief.” God bless Amtrak.
I love traveling by rail, and wish our rails were put to better use for the people. Can you imagine being able to hop a train from Emporia to Kansas City or Wichita? It’s not a bad drive, and south of Emporia on the turnpike is beautiful, but a train would let you enjoy the scenery 100 percent, save you gas, wear and tear, and still allow you to explore the region on day trips or overnights. Thus endeth the sermon.
Humble House was born in San Antonio in 2008. Its mission statement: “Humble House has a mission in the community to inspire the public to take control of their food and make it more than just a meal, make it a meaningful part of their life.”
The gift pack included:
F EAncho and Morita: vinegar, cane sugar and garlic with an aged tamarind chile paste made from raisins, tamarind concentrate, soy sauce, morito and ancho chiles and kosher salt. (2 oz. and 10 oz.)
F EHabanero and Aji Amarillo: apple cider vinegar, cane sugar, kosher salt and a chile fruit paste of aji amarillo, golden raisins, dried mango, dried papaya and habaneros. (2 oz. and 9 oz.)
F EGuajillo and Red Jalapeño: vinegar, pickled red bell pepper, cane sugar and an aged chile paste of red jalapeños, fresh garlic, vinegar, guajillo chile’s and kosher salt. (2 oz. and 9 oz.)
These sauces are “designed to drizzle,” so that’s just what I did New Year’s Day, kicking up our deviled egg snacks to, as Emeril says, “notches unknown.” The deviled eggs were a perfect platform for fully enjoying the complexity of these aged pepper sauces, which are full of flavor and just a tiny bit of heat.
The Ancho and Morita reminds me a little of Indian food, because of the tamarind. While there is a sweetness, the flavor is intricate, deep, savory. The morita is a jalapeno allowed to turn bright red before harvest, and then lightly smoked, leaving it with more fruit on the tongue and not so much hotness. A chipotle is the same pepper smoked longer.
The Habanero and Aji Amarillo was the hottest, but still not up to Tabasco level. The dried fruits blended with the Peruvian yellow pepper aji amarillo, which has its own mango and raisin flavors, along with a touch of hot habanero make this one zesty. Humble House recommends using it on ceviche or fruit salad and I can’t help but agree.
The Guajillo and Red Jalapeño is like a Latino cousin of Sriacha. The red jalapenos are sweeter, and the guajillo chili (the dried form of a mirasol) is second in Mexican cuisine only to the poblano. Guajillos are mild and have a rich, earthy flavor when smoked.
So many flavors in the world, so many choices. Just as a pepperoni pizza is nothing like a margarita pizza, or chicken chili is not the same as smoked brisket chili, these sauces are as distinct from Crystal River, Cholula or Peri Peri. Get out there and experiment. Let’s get cooking!
