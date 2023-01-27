A layup by Lexsey DeWitt with four seconds remaining gave the Emporia High School girls basketball team a 53-52 win over Wichita Heights in the Glacier’s Edge semifinal on Friday night.
Trailing by one point, Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey called a timeout. Emporia inbounded the ball and DeWitt was able to get to the rim for the layup to put the Lady Spartans back on top.
“The play was originally to go to Rebecca [Snyder] or Addie [Kirmer] but they were covered,” DeWitt said. “They passed it to me and I knew I had to take it.”
“We wanted to pound it and either get to the free throw line or the basket,” Dorsey added. “Our first option wasn’t there and I thought the guards did a nice job of countering it. It was honestly kind of a busted play, but Lexsey stepped up and made a pretty gutsy play that late in the game.”
Wichita Heights led for most of the game, including the entirety of the first quarter. The Lady Vikings jumped out to a 3-0 lead and led by as much as eight after a 6-0 run made it 12-4. Emporia cut the deficit to one on a DeWitt 3-pointer, but Wichita Heights scored five of the final six points as it led 21-16 at the end of the first quarter.
Emporia took its first lead of the game on a Kirmer 3-pointer midway through the second quarter and the lead would change three times from there. The two teams were tied at 32 going into the half.
“They set the tempo early on but I think we learned from that Manhattan game,” Dorsey said. “We had a demeanor that it wasn’t a big deal and weren’t panicking or rushing. But they’re an athletic and talented team and can pressure you the whole game. I thought our guards could have been stronger early, but they were pretty gutsy and strong late which you like to see.”
Emporia came out of the locker room strong, scoring eight of the first 10 points on a basket by Snyder and a pair of free throws from Kirmer, Alexa Shivley and Ryan Peak to take a 40-34 lead.
The Lady Spartans would lead 43-40 at the end of the quarter and hold on until the Lady Vikings score four straight points in the fourth to take a 49-48 advantage. Emporia tied the game at the free throw line and Wichita Height would regain the lead by as much as three points before DeWitt’s game-winning shot.
“It’s so gratifying to know we worked hard the whole game and to get the win at the end is really important,” DeWitt said. “I think the crowd and the energy really helped with our performance.”
Kirmer led the Lady Spartans with 17 points. She was joined in double figures by Emeil Bennett and Snyder, who added 11 points each.
Emporia (12-1), ranked No. 4 in 5A, will get a matchup with top-ranked and former Centennial League foe Seaman in the championship on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“This will be short memory. We’ll enjoy it and turn around tomorrow morning pretty quick,” Dorsey said. “Seaman can play. They’re tough, talented and always match up well. They’re well coached and disciplined and it’ll be a good test for us to see where we’re at.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.