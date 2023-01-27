A layup by Lexsey DeWitt with four seconds remaining gave the Emporia High School girls basketball team a 53-52 win over Wichita Heights in the Glacier’s Edge semifinal on Friday night.

Trailing by one point, Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey called a timeout. Emporia inbounded the ball and DeWitt was able to get to the rim for the layup to put the Lady Spartans back on top.

