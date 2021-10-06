He arrived at Emporia State University only four months ago. Now, for the time being, Dr. George Arasimowicz will be the person in charge.
“I'm grateful and a bit surprised,” Arasimowicz told The Gazette Wednesday morning after learning he's been named ESU Acting President.
The Kansas Board of Regents announced in a statement that Arasimowicz will fill the role of departing President Allison Garrett. Garrett's last day at ESU will be Friday, Oct. 15, as she becomes chancellor of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education.
Arasimowicz arrived in Emporia June 1 to serve as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. He likes what he's seen so far.
“I think it's a great university and a great city,” Arasimowicz said. He called the two “a perfect match."
“We want to continue being stakeholders,” he added. “The promise of creating value for people – that's what a university's about... We want to keep steaming ahead.”
It's not clear how long Arasimowicz will serve as Acting President. The statement said an interim president and a permanent replacement will be named “at upcoming board meetings.” At other Kansas universities, that process has taken a year or more.
In the meantime, “I'll be working with the people we have here on campus to do great things,” Arasimowicz said. “We have good people. We're involved with planning. We're creating great programs. We're doing outreach. We're building.”
Would Arasimowicz be interested in replacing Garrett for good?
“I'm just working as I've been called upon to do,” he replied.
Arasimowicz came to Kansas from Central State University in Ohio, where he served as dean of the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences. An ESU biography released in June said his academic background was in piano performance from several Canadian universities.
