Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State women’s basketball team improved to 2-0 in conference play with an 85-79 victory over Rogers State in Claremore, Okla. on Thursday night.
The Lady Hornets started off fast as they claimed the lead from the opening tip. In the first ten seconds, Maary Lakes kicked the ball out to the corner as Victoria Price knocked down a three to put the Hornets in front of the Hillcats. Both teams struggled to gain their footing on the offensive end for much of the first quarter.
At the first media timeout, the Lady Hornets led the Hillcats 11-7 with Victoria Price pacing the Hornets with seven points. Over the final four and a half minutes of the first quarter, Emporia State built an 18-12 lead before a Rogers State three in the final seconds cut the Lady Hornet lead to 18-15 heading into the second quarter.
Following the break, Emporia State quickly scored seven straight points to build a 25-15 lead as Ehlaina Hartman and Faith Paramore each scored in the paint in addition to Tre’Zure Jobe hitting the first ESU three since the opening possession.
After making three consecutive attempts to start the quarter, Emporia State finished the half shooting 3-12 as the Hillcats outscored the Lady Hornets, 15-6, trimming the Emporia State advantage to 31-30 entering the halftime break.
At the half, Victoria Price led Emporia State as the lone Lady Hornet in double figures with 11 points. As a team, Emporia State went to the locker room shooting just 40% from the field and 2-9 from the three-point line.
In the third quarter, both teams were able to increase their efficiency on the offensive end. The Lady Hornets never relinquished their lead throughout the second half but were unable to establish a lead larger than eight points as both teams traded points consistently through the half.
Emporia State shot 64% in the third quarter, but Rogers State shot 50% including 3-6 from the three-point line as the Lady Hornets led by just three, 56-53, entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Hornets started the final frame with Victoria Price scoring in the paint before a Faith Paramore three gave Emporia State a 61-55 lead. The lead would shrink to one with the Hillcats knocking down one of their four fourth-quarter threes as the Lady Hornets led 71-70 with just under five minutes remaining.
Emporia State was able to close out the game as they made four of their final five shot attempts and three of their final four free throw attempts to advance to 6-1 on the season and 2-0 in the MIAA.
Tre’Zure Jobe led the Lady Hornets with 25 points in the game, with 20 coming in the second half. Jobe was joined in double figures by Victoria Price who totaled 16 points on 5-9 shooting and 2-3 from the three-point line and Ehlaina Hartman who scored 14 on 6-8 shooting from the field.
Emporia State (6-1) will return to action on Sunday, Dec. 11 as they travel to Tahlequah, Okla. to take on Northeastern State. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1:30 p.m.
