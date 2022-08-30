100316 Wings and Wheels pic 1

Cars and planes set outside the Emporia Municipal Airport at a past Wings and Wheels Show.

 File photo

The annual Wings and Wheels show is back at the Emporia Municipal Airport Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 a.m.

This free event brings together car and aircraft enthusiasts of all ages at the municipal airport, 1005 Road 120, to enjoy good food and impressive machines.

