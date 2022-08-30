The annual Wings and Wheels show is back at the Emporia Municipal Airport Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 a.m.
This free event brings together car and aircraft enthusiasts of all ages at the municipal airport, 1005 Road 120, to enjoy good food and impressive machines.
Airport attendant Julian Seaman said the event is “mainly to let them see our airport and to create some excitement for the kids about maybe becoming a pilot somewhere down the road.”
To help foster that love of flying, kids ages eight to 17 will be able to take rides in airplanes, provided by Young Eagle Flights.
Young Eagle rides are free, but you will need to pre-register at yeday.org/EmporiaEvent before spots fill up. The rides last around 10 to 15 minutes and will take kids on a trip around town in the sky.
Breakfast will also be available at the event from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., provided by the Area Experimental Aircraft Association. Fly-ins will get a free breakfast. Adult breakfasts are $6 and children three - 12 are $3.
Flatland Cruisers will be attending with an assortment of cars and Lifeteam, a critical care air and ground transport company, will be showing off their ambulance helicopter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.