Emporia State All-American linebacker Jace McDown will be taking his skills from the field to the coaching staff. Hornet football head coach Garin Higgins recently announced McDown will be joining the coaching staff as the linebacker coach.
"Jace was able to come back during the spring and was a graduate assistant and by the time spring was over I knew I had my guy," said Higgins. "For as young as Jace is he also has a wealth of knowledge and understanding of our defense. Not only did he play in the system for four years, but with his redshirt and COVID year he has been a part of it for six years."
Emporia State football's only three-time Academic All-American and the leading tackler in the MIAA over the last three seasons, McDown will coach the linebackers and assist with the strength and conditioning program. After the 2021 season he spent some time as a Strength & Conditioning intern with nine time NCAA Division I-FCS national champion North Dakota State before returning to Emporia State in time for spring football.
A finalist for the 2021-22 Ken B. Jones Award, McDown earned First-Team All-MIAA and honorable mention All-American honors at linebacker in 2021 as the Hornets advanced to the post season for the second time in three seasons. He was second in the league with 17.0 tackles for loss, ranked 11th in total tackles and solo tackles. He was named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week after returning an interception 45 yards for a touchdown against Washburn.
He is a three-time All-MIAA performer and two-time All-American during his career. He finished the 2019 season tied for second in the MIAA with 95 total tackles on his way to First-Team All-MIAA honors. He led the league was ranked 28th nationally with 58 solo tackles as Emporia State was ranked second in the MIAA in total defense and third in scoring defense. He was named Second-Team All-MIAA as a sophomore in 2018 after leading the MIAA with 127 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, and five forced fumbles. He was ranked third in the nation in forced fumbles, fourth in total tackles and eighth in solo tackles. McDown finished his career with 311 tackles in 45 games, with 302 of them coming in the last 34 games.
McDown graduated with a 3.99 GPA in health and human performance and had a 4.00 in his master's program. He the first Hornet football player to be named a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American. He was a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda and was named the MIAA Fall Male Student-Athlete of the Year for 2019-20. He was named Emporia State's Outstanding Male Student-Athlete of the Year in 2019-20 and 2021-22. He was voted best teammate and most outstanding player on the football team by his fellow players.
McDown replaces Nathan Linsey who left coaching for the private sector.
"Jace was a three year captain for us, which in all my years I have only had one other player who was able to do that," said Higgins. "Jace loves Emporia State and is committed to continue to help this program rise to be one of the best in the country."
The Hornets are coming off their sixth postseason appearance in the last nine seasons. They return 51 letter winners including ten starters on offense, seven starters on defense and both punter and kicker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.