The weekend may have seemed more like early April than early November. But weather reality will return in a few days.
Sunday's high at Emporia Municipal Airport was 78 degrees, with winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour. Monday should be slightly cooler, with a forecast high of 73.
But Wednesday will be the change day, with a 90 percent chance of rain. Thunderstorms are possible for much of the day.
The good news is that Veterans Day activities should be dry. Sunshine will return, with highs only in the mid-50s.
The long-range National Weather Service forecast calls for a low of 29 Friday night. That would be the first freeze of the season in Emporia, and the latest date for it since at least 2000.
