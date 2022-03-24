The main issue of an Emporia-area lawmaker for this year's Kansas Legislature is close to becoming reality.
The Senate voted 36-2 Wednesday for a constitutional amendment requiring elections for county sheriffs every four years. They could only be removed through recall votes.
The proposal will face its own up-or-down vote at the polls in the August primary.
Rep. Eric Smith, R-Burlington, already persuaded House members to approve the proposed amendment 97-24.
Smith is the Coffey County Undersheriff. He told The Gazette in January that his proposal was based on rumblings from the Kansas City area.
“Johnson County was the latest county to suggest, by the county commission, that they were going to switch to an appointed law enforcement position,” Smith said.
Riley County is the only county in Kansas with no sheriff. It has a county police department and would be exempt under the proposed amendment.
Riley County Police Director Dennis Butler told a House committee hearing that his county's approach saves money while keeping the crime rate low. Butler has since retired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.