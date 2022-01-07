Zebulun Ford Whitcomb made Lyon County history this week, though he's too young to appreciate it just yet.
Little Zebulun was the first baby born at Newman Regional Health this year, weighing in at 6 pounds 5 ounces at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday night. Parents Kathryn and Jared Whitcomb were presented with a basket of goodies from the hospital to celebrate.
The couple said they were surprised to hear about their new son's distinction, especially since he was nearly a month ahead of schedule.
"He was actually three-and-a-half weeks early," said Kathryn, who said she was in labor for about 24 hours. "Sunday it started out as Braxton Hicks contractions and then just kind of escalated from there."
Zebulun is the Whitcombs' first child. His name, Jared said, comes from the Book of Genesis. Zebulun was the ninth and last child born to Jacob and Leah.
"I had it picked out for awhile and then one day, Kathryn blurted out the middle name," Jared said. "I said, 'That sounds great, we're good.'"
Because Zebulun came early, the Whitcombs weren't expecting to stay at the hospital when they arrived to get checked out. Luckily, Kathryn said the couple already had bags packed and ready to go in the car.
"When we went in, we just expected to get hooked up to monitors and head home," she said. "Then after awhile, they told us we were going to have a baby."
Kathryn said Zebulun is happy and healthy, and already "acts like his dad."
"It's special and we're glad he's here and healthy," she said.
When asked how the couple plans to talk to their son about his historic birth, Kathryn had this to say: "We weren't expecting to have him this early but the Lord's timing was perfect and he came when he was supposed to."
