The Emporia State volleyball and track and field teams received academic honors on Tuesday.
The Hornet volleyball team earned its eighth straight American Volley Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award. In head coach Bing Xu’s 15 years at ESU, it was the 13th time the team had earned the honor. ESU has been honored with the award 15 times in the last 17 years.
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams who excelled in the classroom by achieving at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
In 2018-19, the Hornets had a team GPA of 3.62. Thirteen of 17 players on last year’s team had at least a 3.35 cumulative GPA.
ESU was one of a record 142 NCAA Division II teams to be honored for its academic success by the AVCA. The Hornets were also one of 10 MIAA teams to be recognized.
Eight members of the ESU track and field teams earned United States Track and Filed/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honors for the 2018-19 school year.
Brianna Schmitz led the Hornet women as she graduated with a 3.96 GPA in her undergraduate degree — health promotion — and currently has a 4.0 in her master’s level program in health, physical education and recreation.
Allie Barrett earned honors with her 3.99 GPA in elementary education.
Jazmin Williiams was honored with her 3.47 GPA in elementary education.
Madelyn Hayes’ 3.79 GPA in health and human performance.
Hannah Shield rounds out the ESU women with a 3.77 GPA in biology.
Carter Swindell had the top GPA on the men’s side — 3.87 — in biology.
Luke Stenzel graduated with 3.73 GPA and has a 3.5 in business administration.
Hayden Goodpaster earned his honors with a 3.45 GPA in business administration.
Both the men’s and women’s teams earned All-Academic Team honors. The women had a team GPA of 3.46, while the men had a 3.02 GPA.
