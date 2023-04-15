Gentry Scheve

Emporia native Gentry Scheve had a career day for The University of Nebraska men’s golf team on Tuesday.

 Scott Bruhn/University of Nebraska Athletics

Emporia native Gentry Scheve, who is a junior at The University of Nebraska, had a career day on the golf course at the Tiger Collegiate Invitational in Columbia, Mo. on Tuesday.

Scheve set career bests in three categories. His six-under score of 66 in the second round was the best round by any Nebraska golfer this season and two strokes off the school record set by Brady Schnell on March 20, 2006.

