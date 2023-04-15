Emporia native Gentry Scheve, who is a junior at The University of Nebraska, had a career day on the golf course at the Tiger Collegiate Invitational in Columbia, Mo. on Tuesday.
Scheve set career bests in three categories. His six-under score of 66 in the second round was the best round by any Nebraska golfer this season and two strokes off the school record set by Brady Schnell on March 20, 2006.
Scheve also set a new career-best score of 208 (-8), which led him to a career-best 12th-place finish.
Emporia head coach Rick Eckert is glad to see him have this kind of success at the collegiate level.
“His work ethic is strong and it always has been,” Eckert said. “This was something that you hope he would finally achieve and it’s really nice to see him finally succeeding like this considering all the time and effort that he’s put into it over the years.”
Scheve only had three years of high school golf because COVID wiped out his senior season. But he was still the best Eckert has coached in over two decades.
“I’ve got a system that I use for awarding letters in golf and he is the only person that I have ever given a perfect score,” Eckert said. “It’s based on top-5 finishes and the consistency of your scores between 72 and 77. He fulfilled every single component and I’ve never had anybody else come close to that.”
