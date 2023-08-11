Emporia State made history on Wednesday.
The university introduced John Blackburn as director of tennis and head men’s tennis coach and Cyrielle (CyCy) Peyroche, who was the interim head coach, as full-time head coach for the women.
It is the first time that Emporia State will have two separate coaches for its tennis programs.
Blackburn comes to Emporia after completing eight seasons as head coach at Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C. The Monarchs won three regular season conference championships, two conference tournament championships and made two NCAA Tournament appearances under his leadership.
That experience of building programs is what appealed to Athletic Director David Spafford.
“We are excited to welcome John Blackburn and his family to Hornet Nation,” Spafford said. “John has a wealth of experience at all three NCAA divisions that have correlated into building championship-level teams. It will be exciting to watch our tennis program under his direction.”
Blackburn is hoping to turn things around quickly. He believes focusing on the finer details will help the bigger picture of the results that come on the court.
“I want to be a great team as soon as possible and we’re going to establish the intangible goals first of physical toughness, mental toughness and being great competitors,” Blackburn said. “Those will lead to the tangible goals of championships and national prominence. I think a great first goal would be to make the conference tournament and make some noise there.”
One thing that stood out to Blackburn, even from his home in North Carolina, was the facilities. Just from looking at photos of the Kossover Family Tennis Complex online was an immediate pull for him, and he hopes it will be for recruits as well.
Emporia State also offers a unique situation in which its President, Ken Hush, is a tennis alumnus. Hush played on the Hornet men’s team from 1978 to 1981 and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Honor in 1995.
“It’s a pretty rare thing for your president to be not just a tennis player, but a tennis alumnus,” Blackburn said. “So, the fact that he has a personal interest in this team being great is an extremely rare thing and I think this building is a show of that.”
Redshirt freshman Harris Kossover said he and his teammates are looking forward to working with his new coach.
“After initially meeting him, we couldn’t be more excited,” Kossover said. “It’s been nothing but positive talking with him so far, but I think the mindset for us stays the same. We’re here to win matches and compete for championships. It’s been so recent, so we’re still getting things figured out. But we’re looking forward to him taking over the program.”
A Lady Hornet tennis player herself, Peyroche served as a graduate assistant during the 2021-22 season before being the interim head coach for both teams in the spring.
“Coach Peyroche stepped in at the beginning of the season as interim coach and took both tennis teams through each of their seasons,” Spafford said. “She managed many things well throughout the season’s journey and we are excited for her to lead Hornet women’s tennis into the future.”
Peyroche said the thing she values the most as a coach is team spirit, which can be difficult for some tennis players to grasp as it is primarily individually focused at the youth levels.
“I would say team spirit is the thing I value the most, and that’s the thing I want all of our players to have,” Peyroche said. “I know that’s not natural for tennis players because they grew up playing in individual tournaments. But I want to create that team environment because we need to work together to reach our goals.”
While Peyroche enjoyed working with both teams, she feels being able to focus on one team will be beneficial for herself and her players.
“It will definitely be easier for me to focus on one team,” Peyroche said. “I really enjoyed coaching both, but they are honestly very different styles of coaching and have different approaches to the game. Men are naturally more competitive and tend to be a bit less independent, whereas women tend to not play with that same intensity. It’s also half the players, so I can give each of them more time.”
Peyroche never felt coaching was in her future. But she began to notice a leadership side toward the end of her playing career and learned a lot in the last few years.
“This is honestly not something I knew about myself,” Peyroche said. “If you would have told me when I was a player that I would be a head coach one day, I would have laughed. But I discovered this aspect about myself and became a leader in my last few years when I could be an example for the other girls as a player. My philosophy as a coach is to lead by example, and I expect my players to do the same.”
Senior Caroline Henry was a freshman when Peyroche was a graduate assistant, and she has seen the growth firsthand.
“Her confidence has grown exponentially,” Henry said. “I remember my first ever match I played for this team and she was my grad assistant, and she gave me a few tips. But I’ve seen her passion grow each year and that’s rubbed off on the players, and I feel like we are a lot closer now as a team.”
As Director of Tennis, Blackburn will oversee the entirety of Emporia State tennis. But he feels his biggest role is to let Peyroche do her job and be there to support her however he can.
“We made such a great hire in Coach Peyroche,” Blackburn said. “She’s going to do a great job and I think my job is to be an asset and resource for her. She already has great ideas and a great vision, and I will be there to help her however I can.”
