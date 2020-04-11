As we complete our second full week of implementing our continuous learning plan with students at Emporia Schools, I wanted to take a moment and reflect on what has transpired during the past few weeks.
While I know I will miss capturing the full reality of all that has taken place, I will attempt to highlight a few things that stand out to me:
● I am truly #EmporiaProud to be a part of the USD 253 family. I am blessed to work with such a talented group of people. The 1,000-plus members of our team who work to serve the families of Emporia are simply — extraordinary! Thank you for your resourcefulness, commitment, creativity and dedication.
The USD 253 Board Of Education has also provided much-needed support, leadership and vision during this challenging time.
● Our students, parents and guardians have responded to our new education delivery model in such a positive and non-judgmental way.
Your ongoing support, resourcefulness and willingness to try new things have not gone unnoticed. Thank you for the spirit of collaboration.
● It goes without saying, the community of Emporia is one like no other! This is truly a community with a huge heart. Our community values support giving, encouraging fellow community members and boasts an entrepreneurial mindset. These qualities all serve us well, especially during challenging times.
● Finally, I would be remiss if I did not mention the many kind gestures, anonymous donations and ongoing support that is happening in our community. There are so many unknown acts of kindness that are happening behind the scenes by many people in our community who don’t want recognition, glory or even a thank you, they simply want to help or be a part of the solution.
Thank you for your ongoing acts of kindness.
We have been asked to respond to an increasingly challenging and difficult situation, a challenge that most would say will only be seen once in our lifetime. We have responded in a manner that makes me proud. While we know that we will face many new challenges in the upcoming days, weeks and months, we now know that we have the ability, courage, confidence and determination to continue to respond in a way that will allow us to ultimately achieve success.
While I know the times are challenging, stressful and may cause anxiety and a feeling of helplessness, my reflection is centered around how well we have responded. Knowing we have the ability and skill.set to tackle what we have in the last four weeks, gives me the confidence to continue to move forward knowing that we will be successful in the end.
Please join me in taking a moment to pause, reflect and be thankful for what we have and where we have been. With us all working together with a common vision of coming out of this situation as a stronger individual, family, community and nation, we will succeed.
Thank you for all you have done to support Emporia Schools and our community over the past few weeks. Thank you for your part in helping us be the best we can be in these challenging times. I’m ending my week feeling #EmporiaProud
