Emporia State University has announced new additions to the Department of Music.
The university will add:
- Music Education + Community Outreach, Assistant Professor - Tenure Track
- Director of Choral Activities, Full-time Instructor
- Increased Music Budget Allocations
"The reinvestment in the Department of Music will allow us to accomplish some long overdue initiatives, such as increasing department outreach to K-12 schools, adjusting our compensation models for the director of choral activities and key adjunct faculty positions and streamlining our music education curriculum," said Dr. Allan Comstock, professor and chair of the music department.
Because the vast majority of students enrolled in music courses are pursuing a major in music education, ESU is bringing back a tenure track position of assistant professor of Music Education and Community Outreach. This position also will be responsible for music outreach to PreK-12 students in Kansas, as well as recruiting future Emporia State students.
Investment in the music department restores permanent funding for the full-time instructor position of Director of Choral Activities, one of the most important and high-profile faculty positions in the department. This position is highly engaged in the Emporia community as well as with high school choir directors and choirs across the state.
"We are excited about the future of the music department at ESU, and I feel optimistic that these actions will have tremendous impact on what we can offer students," said Comstock.
"I wholeheartedly support music as part of the humanities and as an important component of a full education," said Joyce French, ESU Foundation Board of Trustees, ESU Business Advisory Council and Vice President of 2S Inc. "Music brings lifelong enjoyment, something in which you can participate both as a musician and as a listener. Music is always good for us."
These two reinvestments restore previous years' budget cuts and positions eliminated.
"In addition to our majors in the department, music is an integral part of the college experience for many of our students in other majors," said Dr. Brent Thomas, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
To further support music as a part of the ESU culture, the music department also will receive a significant budget increase to compensate specialized faculty who teach applied music lessons, work as accompanists and direct the Color Guard and Stingers Dance Team that are part of the Emporia Marching Hornets band program.
"The music department is a wonderful way in which Emporia State engages with our local community and high schools across the state," said Ken Hush, ESU president. "From vocal, to orchestra, to the Marching Hornets, Color Guard and Stingers Dance Team, music is synonymous with our campus experience."
How attractive is a tenure track position when one can be fired on a whim without due process?
Tenure means nothing at ESU or for that matter any Kansas college. Consequently, the Kansas colleges will not attract good faculty candidates! I like art and music but Kansas desperately needs to diversify its economy away from agriculture when the western third of Kansas has no aquifer water. Gutting the sciences at ESU is amazingly dumb when the USA is short presently 125,000 engineers ( data from National Science Foundation), 50% of our current doctors are suffering burnout from the coronavirus pandemic (NY Times article), a severe shortage of nurses as reported by my physician son, scientists, science teachers, and all teachers. However, ESU just destroyed their Physical Sciences division, but will supply Kansas with art and music majors?
