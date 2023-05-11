The Emporia High School track and field teams were at the Centennial League meet on Thursday in Junction City.
The girls finished second with 92.5 points. The boys placed fifth with 50 points.
The Lady Spartans had one league champion: Mia Trujillo won the discus with a throw of 118-7.
On the track side, Micah Sheffy-Harris finished second in the 3,200m (12:56.45), Elizabeth Willhite finished third in the 1,600m (5:42.20). Harley Smith finished third in the 200m (27.60). The 4x800m relay team of Maryn True, Sofia Ruvalcaba, Bailee Van Sickle and Leanna Lewis finished third (10:41.67).
Talihah Tabares finished third in the 300m hurdles (51.09). Alexa Shivley finished third in the long jump (16-3.50) and Paige Newland finished second in the triple jump (33-2), while Damia Zapata was third (32-4).
The Spartans had one league champion: Kyle Obermeyer won the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.58. He also placed third in the 300m hurdles with a time of 41.63.
Daghyn True finished second in the 1,600m (4:39.31), Parker Leeds finished second in the triple jump (41-6.50) and Jeremiah Huber finished third in the pole vault (12-0).
Next up for Emporia will be the regional meet, which will be at Andover Central on Thursday, May 18.
