The Lyon County Commission approved the purchases of three new trucks for county departments Thursday morning.
Two of the trucks will go to the Engineering Department: a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Crew Cab 4x4 for $38,865 and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1/2-Ton KT Crew Cab 4x4 for $38,552. Both trucks are new and will be purchased from Longbine Auto Plaza.
The new trucks will replace a 2002 Dodge 2500 with more than 200,000 miles and a 2004 Dodge Dakota with more than 167,000 miles. The old trucks will be sold on Purple Wave.
“I appreciate you using the local dealerships,” Commissioner Scott Briggs told county engineer Chip Woods. “I think it’s pretty important.”
The commission also approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford F-150 Crew Cab 4x4 for $33,993 from John North Ford. That truck will be used by the sheriff’s department for animal control and the truck it replaces will be given to the Engineering Department.
“They’ve been taking the dog catcher truck as long as I’ve been here,” said Sgt. Tobey Kelly. “We’ve always handed it over to them.”
Additionally, the commission quickly approved a series of other engineering requests, including a request for assistant county engineer Jim Brull to attend a conference in New York in April, for the closure of Locust Street (Road 240) between Fifth Street West and the intersection of Main Street in Americus from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. April 9 for the Flint Hills Gravel Ride and for the sending out of requests for aluminized corrugated metal pipe culverts and galvanized steel bridge planks for stock.
It also approved the payment of $141,824 to Kansas Workers Risk Cooperative for Counties to cover the annual worker’s compensation premium and $325,859 to Kansas County Association Multiline Pool to cover the premium for liability insurance.
(3) comments
How is a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3/4 ton only $300 higher than a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1/2 ton?
Used vehicles are in higher demand these days. It has pushed the prices through the sunroof.
Both are brand new.
