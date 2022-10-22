The Emporia High School girls cross country team qualified for the KSHSAA Class 5A state meet at Saturday’s regional at Brown Thrush Park in Wichita hosted by Bishop Carroll.
The Lady Spartans finished third as a team with 79 points. Micah Sheffy-Harris led Emporia with a third-place finish with a time of 20:04.01. But it was the middle of the pack that was key for Emporia as Allison Curtis took 16th with a time of 21:38.33, Elizabeth Willhite placed 19th at 21:59.74, Bailee VanSickle was 20th with a time of 22:02.76 and Sofia Ruvalcaba came in 21st at 22:07.19.
“The girls may not have had their best day as a team, but still managed to qualify,” head coach Michael Robinson said. “They gutted it out when it got tough, and a few girls really stepped up to pick up some points mid-race. Thankfully we have one last week to regroup and be ready for state.”
Daghyn True also qualified for the boys with a fifth-place finish of 16:28.69. The boys placed sixth as a team with 125 points.
“I thought Daghyn had a very strong race start to finish, going out with the front pack and sticking with it for the entire race,” Robinson said. “He's come a long way from the beginning of the season.”
The state meet will be held at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence next Saturday. The girls race will be at 11:10 a.m. while True will run with the boys at 12:55 p.m.
