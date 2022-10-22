Micah Sheffy-Harris

Micah Sheffy-Harris led the Emporia girls with a third-place finish at Saturday's regional at Brown Thrush Park in Wichita.

 Courtesy Dan Hughes

The Emporia High School girls cross country team qualified for the KSHSAA Class 5A state meet at Saturday’s regional at Brown Thrush Park in Wichita hosted by Bishop Carroll.

The Lady Spartans finished third as a team with 79 points. Micah Sheffy-Harris led Emporia with a third-place finish with a time of 20:04.01. But it was the middle of the pack that was key for Emporia as Allison Curtis took 16th with a time of 21:38.33, Elizabeth Willhite placed 19th at 21:59.74, Bailee VanSickle was 20th with a time of 22:02.76 and Sofia Ruvalcaba came in 21st at 22:07.19.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.