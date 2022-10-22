Dianne Bedner-Smith with award

Dianne Bedner-Smith received a regional “Kansas Business Award” Thursday night for the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Project.

 Courtesy Facebook.com/Dianne Bedner-Smith

As Veterans Day approaches, a project honoring Lyon County veterans has won a regional award.

“I was shocked,” Dianne Bedner-Smith admitted when she learned about the honor. “We’re very blessed that we were recognized.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.