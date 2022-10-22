As Veterans Day approaches, a project honoring Lyon County veterans has won a regional award.
“I was shocked,” Dianne Bedner-Smith admitted when she learned about the honor. “We’re very blessed that we were recognized.”
Her North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Project in Bushong received the Southeast Regional prize at the Kansas Business Awards in Topeka Thursday night. The awards are presented by the state Department of Commerce.
“It has made a noticeable impact on the community,” Gov. Laura Kelly wrote in a letter to Bedner-Smith. “Your efforts have helped to create job opportunities, deliver products and services...”
“Ours doesn’t, really,” Bedner-Smith said Friday in response to the economic claims. The award is in the “health care/non-profit” category.
“It helps the town, it helps the region and the veterans,” she added.
Kelly’s letter indicated the project was nominated for the award. Bedner-Smith has no idea who did it.
“I’d known for a couple of weeks, but I couldn’t say anything,” Bedner-Smith said.
The memorial plans to hold a drive-through breakfast on the morning of Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. The annual Home of the Brave celebration will occur in Bushong the next day, including a World War II reenactment.
In the meantime, the project is holding fundraising raffles on its Facebook page to raise money for renovating a memorial wall.
Kansas Business Awards were presented in 10 different categories, including new awards for apprenticeships and “non-traditional talent pools.” A complete list of winners was not available Friday morning.
