The Lyon County Commission received the results of its 2022 audit at its meeting Thursday morning.
According to Harold Mayes of Agler & Gaeddert Chartered, the county’s unencumbered cash went from $16.7 million to $13.4 million, most of which was in the general fund. Additionally, the multi-capital improvement fund saw an increase, the general fund went down from $5.4 million to $4 million due to increases in other funds and the Road and Bridge fund went down due to higher expenses than tax revenues.
“All of the other funds had some ups and downs,” Mayes said, adding that overall, the county passed the audit. “... We had no material witnesses, no significant deficiencies to report, same thing on the federal awards that we looked at.”
In further business, the commission approved an invoice from ESRI for $5,356.25 from the general fund. According to Lyon County Emergency Communications Center Director Roxy VanGundy, ESRI provides the county with its burn permit map and road closure maps for the county and city, helping reduce redundant work. The bill will be split among all entities that benefit from the service.
Additionally, the commission approved an invoice from Motorola Solutions for $58,650 from the 911 fund. VanGundy said the bill is for the hiplink paging interface as a part of the first responders' radio project.
“It is something that we planned for when we were upgrading all of the radios, but it is one thing that we have not been able to get to work smoothly,” she said. “It has taken us about three years to get us to interface with our CAD and interface with all of our users.”
While the company held off on billing while ironing out the issues, the interface has now been running smoothly for around eight months and the bill has come due. The bill will also be split up between other agencies, though VanGundy said she is still working with the 911 and fire boards to figure out the reimbursement process. Reimbursed funds will go back into the 911 fund.
- Approved the purchase of approximately 1,000 feet of used 16” casing from Gateway Steel & Pipe Supply, LLC of O’Fallon, Ill. for an estimated total of $29,770 from the Road & Bridge fund.
- Approved LCAT Director Shane Brunner and Transit Manager Janice Arb to travel out of state to Kansas City, Mo. for the 2023 Midwest Conference. KDOT will reimburse 80% of all expenses.
- Approved the Annual Peopleware Agreement renewal with Computer Information Concepts for $50,050.
- Canceled outstanding warrants that are one year and older, totaling $13,656.50.
