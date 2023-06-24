A recent Emporia High School graduate was one of three speakers invited to speak with almost 4,000 educators as part of the AVID Center 2023 Summer Institute.
Nikki Enriquez, who graduated from EHS in May, attended the summer institute conference in Dallas, Texas, where she was given the opportunity to share her story of resilience and support with educators across the nation.
Nikki has been a part of the Emporia Public School AVID [Advancement Via Individual Determination] program since seventh grade. However, she said, the speech in Dallas was her first opportunity to speak to others on such a large scale.
“Overall, I thought it was such a wonderful experience,” Nikki said. “The experience was so beautiful. It was something that I never would have imagined myself doing.”
Nikki was chosen after submitting an essay in the AVID National Speaker Contest in February. In April, she was selected to attend the conference, where she was able to share her essay with thousands of educators and other school professionals on June 13.
Of the three prompts provided for the speaker contest, Nikki said she chose to respond to the prompt about resilience — specifically how Emporia Public Schools and AVID helped her become resilient.
“I did write about a major crisis that happened to me, which was my grandma’s passing,” she shared. “I wrote about that and the after of my grandma’s passing. AVID was really a helping hand, as I said in my speech. They helped me and they propelled me.”
Nikki’s essay focused on how she has grown and what she has been able to accomplish, thanks to the help of her AVID instructors, Cami Zimbelman and Lana Knuth.
“My family, everyone is dealing with it on their own,” Nikki said. “[The USD 253 AVID community] were like people cheering with signs, saying ‘You can do it. You can do it.’ They helped me a lot.”
The biggest help: a simple question following her grandmother’s passing.
“In my speech, I did mention that my AVID teacher [Zimbelman] did ask me ‘How are you today, Nikki?’ And everything from there started to evolve,” she said. “Just a simple question. A simple hug. Something sincere and it can be so helpful and beneficial.”
Zimbelman, who now works as a nursing administrative assistant at Newman Regional Health, said focusing on a student’s mental health — and not just content areas — was always something she prioritized as a teacher.
“Especially through all the COVID and online school, it was really tough for everyone and I could see the struggle in all my students and just the fact that they needed to take care of themselves,” she said. “I just really wanted to focus on their mental health during that particular time and then check up on them and, you know, see if they were doing okay.”
Seeing Nikki accomplish what she has two years later, Zimbelman said, has been emotional.
“When I heard that she was picked for it, from a whole bunch of people, I was incredibly proud of her,” she said. “It brought tears to my eyes. I can’t even describe how proud I am of the fact of where she started in AVID and as a student of what she has become and what she’s going to make for herself someday. She’s an incredible human being and I am honored to have been her teacher.”
For Knuth, that honor came at the conference, when Nikki’s speech moved other educators to share their own congratulations for her accomplishments.
“Her delivery of her message was incredible and she spoke to almost 4,000 educators that day and I had so many of them come up to me and tell me that she inspired them and inspires them to keep going and doing what we do with our AVID students,” Knuth said. “I would say the majority of our AVID students have things going on in their lives where resilience is an attribute they have to build. Being able to overcome obstacles, that’s something huge for all students, but in particular our AVID students have a lot that they have to do and deal with on a personal level and an academic level.”
When speaking at the conference, Nikki said she wanted teachers to understand that resilience is not instantaneous.
“It was most certainly a vulnerable place for me. It was a vulnerable topic as well. It also created this relatability. Some teachers related to me, some teachers even came up to me and said ‘I lost my dad last year, I felt what you are going through,’” Nikki said. “Resilience is defined as the ability to recoil or spring back into shape after bending or being compressed, but it’s not something that happens suddenly. It takes time and that is ok.”
It’s all about making progress at your own pace, she added.
“Even if you do a little day by day at the end of the month or week, you are going to see ‘Oh, I did this.’ And it doesn’t have to be something perfect,” Nikki said. “As long as there is motion. That’s what it’s all about; you move forward.”
Having a support system through her AVID instructors was very helpful for Nikki.
“Even before the whole AVID conference, I would just think ‘What if I wasn’t part of AVID?’ … I would have gone probably unseen. They wouldn’t have seen that rapid decrease in my grades or myself in general. Those people see you. They feel for you and they care for you,” she said. “The support system was wonderful. Everyone is going to be there when you are doing your best, not everyone is going to be there when you’re not doing your best. It’s just something simple like your AVID teacher saying ‘Hey Nikki, you are doing good. This is what the future holds for you. You are going to soon be applying for college, you are going to be taking some AP classes. You will do great, you’ll do wonderful. I know you can.’ Those things can impact you so much, rather than the teacher being silent and assuming you have it all.”
Knuth said that impact is really what AVID is all about.
“Our kids are family. We’re with them typically all four years. … It’s critical. AVID teachers spend a lot of time building relationships with their kids and getting to know them on a very deep, personal level and oftentimes, which I’m sure was true for Cami, you can see it on their face when they walk in the door that they need some special attention that day,” Knuth said. “It’s happened so many times, not just for Nikki, but lots of our kids and they come to rely on their AVID teacher and their AVID peers as that support system and that’s one of the greatest things about AVID.”
Now, Nikki has already begun her college career, taking classes through Emporia State University. In the future, she hopes to transfer to the University of Chicago or Dominican University, to fulfill her dream of living in the Windy City.
“As of right now, I am undecided on what I want to do as far as a career goal,” she added. “Most definitely, I want to help people. In bigger cities, in Dallas, I saw a lot of homeless people and I know that is something very prominent in big cities, so I would love to set up a foundation or even a club to help those people out. My main goal is just to help people and make the world a better place, little by little.”
