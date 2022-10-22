11-man
Olpe vs. Central Heights
Olpe High School dispatched Central Heights High School Friday night, 50-13. It was the Truman show, and Blake show too for Olpe High School Friday night. Truman Bailey threw for a TD, ran for one, and took a kickoff return 90 yards for his third touchdown. Blake Redeker returned a fumble 31 yards for a score and rushed for three TDs. The Eagles finished the regular season 6-2.
Box score
Olpe 21 8 14 7 50
CH 0 0 0 13 13
Northern Heights vs. Pleasanton
Northern Heights fell to Pleasanton Friday night, 62-0. Additional game information was not immediately available. The Wildcats finish the regular season with an 0-8 record.
8-man
Hartford vs. Marais Des Cygnes Valley
The Hartford Jaguars finally found that win they were searching for on Friday evening, courtesy of Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School. It was a big 50-0 shutout for Hartford, who basically finished the year 1-7 — they play a consolation game next week against Fairfield High School — and takes some of the sting out of a challenging season. The Jags had been amassing points the past three weeks and last night seemed to be the logical conclusion or outcome of a steady progression.
“I could not be prouder of our guys' effort,” said Hartford head coach Danen Kistner in an email. “We have been talking all year long that for as hard as we are working and as hard as we are playing and battling each week, eventually the football gods will reward us, we just need to stay the course and keep doing things the right way, and that is exactly what our guys have done. I'm extremely happy for our guys and am looking forward to taking the field with these guys one more time this year.”
Box score
Hartford 32 18 50
MdCV 0 0 0
RUSHING
Hartford: A. Smith 9-124-2. T. Bulson 8-75-1.
PASSING
Hartford: Smith 6-7-135-2.
RECEIVING
Hartford: K. Renfrow 3-54-1, Bulson 2-78-1.
Lebo vs. Crest
The Lebo Wolves wrapped up the regular season with a victory over Crest High School Friday, 64-28. With the win, Lebo secures a No. 1 seed in the playoffs and will meet Rural Vista High School at home in the opening round. The Wolves scored nine TDs, six on the ground and three in the air. Running back Corey Reese rushed for four, and quarterback Drew Konrade threw for two scores. Offensive specialist Luke Davies had the longest touchdown of the evening, breaking off a 65-yard score in the third quarter.
Box score
Lebo 22 14 20 8 64
Crest 0 14 0 14 28
RUSHING
Lebo:
C. Reese 10-136-4, L. Davies 6-82-1, A. Smith 1-46-1. Crest, E. Godderz 19-134-3, S. Setter 11-55-1.
PASSING
Lebo: D. Konrade 4-8-115-2, L. Grimmett 1-1-37-1.
RECEIVING
Lebo: Grimmett 3-98-2, Davies 2-54-1.
