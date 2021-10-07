The Emporia High football team will make its final road trip of the regular season this Friday when it heads back to Topeka to take on Seaman in a Centennial League and district matchup.
The Spartans (1-4) are coming off their biggest loss of the season, which came at the hands of 6A league foe Washburn Rural 45-9 last Friday. The defeat was a tough blow for a team that had just picked up its first win in nearly a year the week prior.
Or at least it should have been. However, head coach Keaton Tuttle said that he’s been impressed by the enthusiasm the team has brought this week and that the Spartans have some of their best practices of the year.
“Their energy is high this week,” he said. “They’re excited. It almost has a feel as if it’s week one again. They’re flying around. It’s been a lot of fun this week.”
Tuttle credited his leadership -- guys like Bobby Trujillo, Kaden Woydziak, Fred Jackson, Jaden Thomas and Cam Geitz -- for the renewed vigor after a rough previous week.
“They haven’t let guys fall down or slip or say, ‘Ah, we can just give up,’” Tuttle said. “They’ve held guys accountable.”
The Spartans will look to take that energy into Friday’s showdown with the Vikings (3-2), who were handled by Manhattan last week 48-21 and lost to Junction City 23-16 in overtime earlier this season. Their three wins have come against common opponents with Emporia, against whom the Spartans have gone 1-2.
Tuttle said that Seaman will look quite similar to Emporia, both in the fact that it has players punching in on both sides of the ball and in the way it schemes its offense and defense.
But he also said that despite its two losses, the Vikings will present a challenge.
“They’re very good on defense and they’re good on offense too,” he said. “ … They’ve got some very good players. They’ve got a couple backs that are very good, they’ve got some linebackers that are very good.
Quarterback Camden Barta is Seaman’s leader on offense and has completed 51 of 86 passes this season for 1,032 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also carried the ball 31 times for 79 yards.
Three receivers have four TD receptions and at least 225 yards receiving through three games. Casen Stallbaumer has hauled in 23 receptions for 404 yards, P.J. Vargas has 298 yards on 10 catches and Brody Gormley has 228 yards on eight catches.
However, Tuttle believes that his team matches up very well against Seaman. The thing he’s been stressing to his players -- both this week and all season -- is that they need to put together a complete effort on both sides of the ball for all four quarters.
“We’ve got to slow down their blitz, we’ve got to tackle well and we’ve got to execute offensively,” he said. “I think if we do those things, it could be a really good night.”
