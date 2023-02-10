The Emporia High School girls basketball team went 6-for-6 at the free throw line down the stretch to secure a 37-31 victory over Topeka High at Emporia High School on Friday night.
“I’m so proud of them,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “Topeka High is a good basketball team and is probably bigger, faster and stronger at every position and we held them to 31 points. That was an intense dogfight and we knew it would be going in.”
Trailing 25-23 going into the fourth quarter, Emporia began the final frame with a 10-2 scoring run that began with a Lexsey DeWitt jumper that tied the game. The Lady Spartans took the lead on a free throw by Alexa Shively and a put-back from Ryan Peak made it a three-point game.
“I’m happy for her because she’s been struggling,” Dorsey said about Peak. “That’s the kid we’ve been waiting on seeing and she had some huge rebounds and big free throws. She needed it and we knew she would help us at some point.”
Topeka responded with a basket from Kiki Smith but Emporia began to pull away by scoring the next five points on a Rebecca Snyder layup, a free throw from Emeil Bennett and two free throws from Peak. After a pair of baskets from Topeka High, Bennett and Addie Kirmer combined to connect on four free throws to secure the win. Dorsey was glad to see them convert from the line in crunch time.
“When we got close to the end, I knew they were going to foul us and we needed to make those free throws,” Dorsey said. “We work on them every day and talk about how important they are. When you can step up to the line with the game on the line against one of the best teams in 6A and knock them down, that says a lot about our kids’ composure tonight.”
Topeka High scored the game’s first five points and led 9-3 midway through the first quarter before Emporia closed the opening frame on an 8-0 run to take an 11-9 lead. Scoring was at a premium the next two quarters as Topeka led at halftime 17-15 and 25-23 after the third quarter. Dorsey credited her team’s effort on the defensive side of the ball.
“We went into halftime and it was 17-15 and I was thinking it was going to be a low-scoring game, but that was okay because we do well in those games,” Dorsey said. “We were terrific defensively tonight. We were locked in, never panicked and got stops when it mattered.”
Snyder led Emporia with 13 points and Bennett added eight for the Lady Spartans.
Emporia (14-3) will host Manhattan on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.