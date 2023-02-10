The Emporia High School girls basketball team went 6-for-6 at the free throw line down the stretch to secure a 37-31 victory over Topeka High at Emporia High School on Friday night.

“I’m so proud of them,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “Topeka High is a good basketball team and is probably bigger, faster and stronger at every position and we held them to 31 points. That was an intense dogfight and we knew it would be going in.”

