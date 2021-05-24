Emporia’s Class of 2021 celebrated the completion of their K-12 education in a ceremony at William L. White Auditorium Sunday afternoon.
It was a somewhat subdued event compared to years past, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the excitement of more than 300 young people was palpable.
Student Council President Dylan Davis welcome the Class of 2021 and guests to the ceremony. In his speech, he referenced the challenges of the past year then encouraged his classmates to go out and make a positive impact on the world.
Peyton Irwin, Class of 2021 President, thanked teachers, staff, parents and the Emporia community for everything they did to help students through the school year. Addressing her classmates, she acknowledged how difficult and different their Senior year was compared to what they expected, and suggested that they be thankful for what they’ve learned.
“It’s important to recognize that we’re all stronger because of [living through] COVID-19,” she said. “One thing this class has shown over the past year is persistence. We have survived and thrived and now it’s time to show the world that we will continue to do so.”
Emporia High School Principal Dathan Fischer complimented the students on their resilience and perseverance during a “Senior year that was not what you expected. As you leave here, I hope you take with you happy memories, friendships that will last a lifetime and even a crazy story to tell about your last two years in high school.”
Before presenting the diplomas, Fischer recognized several accomplishments for the Class of 2021:
$1.1 million in post-secondary scholarships awarded
72 students achieved a grade point average of 3.75 or higher
25 students were inducted into the National Honor Society
28 students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society
25 students were named Kansas Scholars
8 students received the Principal’s Award of Excellence (4.0 GPA and/or National Merit Finalist)
29 students completed AVID, a college and career readiness program, and of those 24 will be first-generation college students
26 students completed Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG); 15 of those students will be first-generation college students
14 students received the Kansas Seal of Biliteracy, indicating that they are proficient in English and at least one other world language
Congratulations from Vancouver for
