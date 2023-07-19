The Emporia City Commission is considering abandoning the stop lights at 6th Ave and Constitution St. and 6th Ave and Congress St. following a study session Wednesday.
The discussion came after the traffic light cabinet at 6th Ave and Constitution Street was struck by a bolt of lightning, resulting in significant damage. Currently, the light is blinking yellow and could continue to do so for around three to six months due to supply chain issues.
The light at Congress St. has also been blinking yellow for an extended period.
City Manager Trey Cocking said following the damage to the Constitution St. light, the idea of removing the lights altogether arose, due to the low traffic on both intersections. In order to remove the stop signs, the city will have to perform a traffic study to see if the lights do or do not meet warrant requirements. A pedestrian stop light and stop sign would also have a set of requirements that must be met to warrant placement.
“It’s all about cross traffic,” Cocking said. “Do you have enough cross traffic there to meet those [requirements].”
The commission also discussed the possibility of installing a new water main.
According to Director of Public Works Dean Grant, the South East (SE) Transition Water Main would serve the areas between Garfield St. and 12th Ave to Carter St. and South Ave. and would help connect the areas that are currently cut on the south side of the tracks.
“The loss of capacity is about 28.8% of our total design capacity and adding the SE Transition Main would put us at 104% of our original capacity,” Grant said. “... There are a lot of benefits of having this installed. We will be able to pump more efficiently throughout the system. Essentially, from Prairie to Neosho - every north/south main on the north side of the tracks will get patched and then when you get south of the tracks, from Neosho all the way to Carter, every north/south main will be patched. We will be able to lower the velocities throughout our system and should help lengthen the life of our infrastructure.”
Additionally, he said, the new system would allow for better flow during emergencies and fires, as well as raise the elevated storage capacity on the south end of town by 16-22%.
The design for the project from BG Consultants is $700,000, while the total project cost is estimated at around $10.8 million.
During its action session, the city commission approved the acquisition of Property at 1100 S. Highway 99. Cocking said the property includes about 30 acres that adjoin the golf course and airport. The property is being sold for around $4,000 an acre, to be paid for out of the special projects fund.
“It allows us to make potential improvements to the golf course going forward and potentially, if we have to deal with any relocation due to airport improvements later on, it would be helpful with that as well,” he said.
Commissioners also approved creating a permanent Homelessness Advisory Board. City Attorney Christina Montgomery said the resolution establishes a nine-person advisory board that would meet monthly and submit annual reports to the city commission. The board would be in effect for three years.
Additionally, the commission awarded the fiscal year 2024 CCLIP resurfacing project on 6th Ave/US-50 from Mechanic St to East City Limits to APAC-Kansas, Shears Division for $752,869.69. City Engineer Jim Hubert said the city has an agreement with KDOT for their fiscal year 2024 that would contribute up to $300,000 for construction improvements for the project.
The project is set to start around September and last around two months. During the construction, Hubert said the road will be closed down to one lane of traffic east of the bridge and truck traffic will be rerouted.
During public comment, Lenard Reid stated that he has requested three separate incident reports between June 12-20 as well as recently from the Emporia Police Department, without avail. Mayor Susan Brinkman encouraged Reid to follow up by making an appointment with a city staffer to discuss further.
- Discussed vacancies for the Emporia Public Library board and Emporia Recreation Center board.
- Discussed drainage improvements for the property owners of the pond on Sunset Lake Dr.
