The Emporia City Commission is considering abandoning the stop lights at 6th Ave and Constitution St. and 6th Ave and Congress St. following a study session Wednesday.

The discussion came after the traffic light cabinet at 6th Ave and Constitution Street was struck by a bolt of lightning, resulting in significant damage. Currently, the light is blinking yellow and could continue to do so for around three to six months due to supply chain issues.

