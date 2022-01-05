LEBO — The Olpe boys basketball team rolled its winning streak to seven as it downed Lebo 50-27 Tuesday night.
The Eagles (7-1) lost to the Wolves (4-3) in the Lyon County League tournament championship in 2021 before they went on to win state.
This year, they washed that bad taste out of their mouths, as the Eagles jumped out to an early lead and found themselves ahead at the half, 24-11.
The Eagles outscored the Wolves in the third period, 18-6, providing Olpe with a commanding 25-point lead.
The fourth period was merely a formality.
Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt seemed to give his team a ‘B’ performance for the evening. He feels they can improve their consistency at fundamental play.
“We played pretty hard, pretty solid on defense, but offensively we were sloppy and too many turnovers,” he said.
Olpe’s top scorer was Derek Hoelting with 11, but a number of Eagles contributed points.
Sophomore Grayson Shoemaker had the hot hand for the Wolves, tallying 12 points.
Lebo plays at Marais des Cygnes Valley on Friday while Olpe meets Burlingame at home.
OLPE 50, LEBO 27
Olpe (7-1) – 14; 10; 18; 18; – 50
Lebo (4-3) – 4; 7; 6; 10; – 10
LEADING SCORERS
Olpe – Hoelting 11, Heins 9.
Lebo – Shoemaker 12, Grimmett 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.