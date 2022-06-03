The 2022 Unbound Gravel is underway as about 140 cyclists departed from Sixth Avenue and Mechanic Street in the 350-mile XL race Friday afternoon.
“It’s great to have another Unbound coming into town, especially with the pandemic being a little bit less of an impact than it was last year,” Race Director Ben Sachs said. “We’re seeing a lot more people in town for the expo riding around. We had like 1,200 people for a group ride (Friday) morning so people are in town and they’re super excited for it. I’m really looking forward to sending off the first-ever race with courses all designed by myself. That’s a pretty exciting aspect of it for me personally.”
Jeff Mishtawy from Daytona Beach, Fla., is riding in his first XL. He spent four days in Emporia in April to learn about the area. He’s been loving the experience so far.
“I love the whole atmosphere,” Mishtawy said. “The excitement, the expo, and the way the whole city treats us is fantastic. There are some nerves. It was months and months of prep to get here. But it’s exciting.”
Chris Mehlman from Manchester, Mass., was actually in Emporia for a race a few weeks ago. But nothing compares to what he’s feeling for this one.
“I’ve never been this excited for a race,” Mehlman said. “It’s going to be crazy. I have no clue what to expect but it’s going to be an adventure no matter what.”
While there is rain in the forecast for Saturday, Sachs said the greater impact will come from the rain from earlier in the week, which caused some rerouting in the bigger races.
“With all the rain we had in the past week, we have some river and creek flooding down in Greenwood County and ended up needing to make the call to reroute some sections of the 200 and XL courses,” Sachs said. “In particular, the Fall River south of Eureka is under about three feet of rushing water right now and definitely not safe to cross in a jeep, let alone a bicycle. We made the call (Thursday) night and sent to our riders that we are going to do some detours, which will cut out one really cool spot that I wanted to go to. But all in all, should not really affect the outcome of the race.”
It’s the first time in Kansas for Doug Metzger from Toledo, Ohio. He had nothing but positive things to say about his first visit.
“Ask me in about 36 hours,” Metzger said with a laugh about how he was feeling about the race. “But everybody’s been super friendly and welcoming out here. It’s been a blast.”
As Sachs noted, there’s a lot that goes into putting something like this together. And it’s due to the efforts of many.
“In terms of organizing the event, there’s a lot of reestablishing of relationships this year,” Sachs said. “Reconnecting with emergency services managers and local government officials in all of the counties that we’re going to because we have not gone to the south and to Greenwood and Chase counties since 2018. I was not involved with the event organization at that point. So, this last year has been a lot of reconnecting with folks, going to city council meetings, and meeting with services folks. I take a lot of their advice into consideration when designing courses, trusting the locals who know the roads better than I do. A lot of considerations go into that.
“Safety, logistics, the flow, and also the experience from a rider’s perspective. The conditions of the courses, trying to mix in a variety of surfaces, and also trying to maximize the amount of elevation gain accumulation across the course.”
There will be more than 4,000 bicyclists ages 10 - 89 in Emporia this weekend, including riders from all 50 states and 44 countries. Race distances include 25, 50, 100, 200, and 350 miles,
All other races leave downtown Emporia bright and early Saturday morning, starting with the 200-mile race at 6 a.m.
