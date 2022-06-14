The Emporia area is getting a break Tuesday from official heat advisories. But make no mistake: it's still hot.
The National Weather Service moved its heat advisory area northeast of Lyon County Tuesday morning. Yet the heat index is expected to reach 103 during the afternoon.
The heat could spark thunderstorms Tuesday evening, but forecasters do not expect them to be severe.
That will change Wednesday afternoon, as a weak cold front moves across the area. Emporia has a level-one “marginal” risk for severe storms then.
Emporia residents appeared to heed the warnings about heat Monday. Jesse Taylor with the Emporia Fire Department said his crews went on no heat-related medical calls.
Emporia Municipal Airport had its hottest day of the year, with a high of 97 degrees. The record for June 13 remains 104, set in 1953.
But Emporia had its warmest morning low ever for June 13, as the temperature only dipped to 78. That may have happened Tuesday morning as well, as the low shortly after sunrise was 78. The highest record low for June 14 historically is 75.
Highs in the mid-90s are expected every day for the next seven days. The early line for Father's Day and Juneteenth calls for sunshine.
